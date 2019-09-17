“New Era of Expanded Services” at the Renamed Hollis Laidlaw & Simon P.C.

Shamberg Marwell Hollis Andreycak & Laidlaw, P.C. has changed its name to Hollis Laidlaw & Simon P.C., ushering in a new era with new leadership, a growing team, and expanded services.

Thirty-year partner Dan Hollis, managing partner Moira Laidlaw and partner David Simon comprise the new leadership team. Mr. Simon, who joined the firm in 2018, has bolstered the litigation and land use practices, expanded the corporate practice, and added an employment practice. “I am honored to take a leadership role at such an exceptional firm,” said Mr. Simon. “I was drawn to the firm because of the collaborative nature of our attorneys and the obvious benefit to the client when we put our minds together.”

Hollis Laidlaw & Simon has recently welcomed new hires, expanding the team to 15 attorneys. “We’ve been fortunate to attract incredible talent over the years,” said Ms. Laidlaw, who has overseen the growth in her own trusts and estates practice and across the firm. She appreciates the strength that a larger team affords. “We love the challenge of working with any client who walks in our door,” she said. “With a deeper bench, we are positioned to provide a broader range of legal services to our existing clients and cater to an even wider clientele as we move into the future.”

Mr. Hollis appreciates that while the firm has evolved, it still honors the values of the past. “Our concentration has always been on providing excellent service and surrounding ourselves with the smartest people with the highest ethical standards,” he said. “With our new leadership team, this will still be our theme, and we will continue to thrive.”

Hollis Laidlaw & Simon looks forward to continuing to provide their clients with the highest level of excellence and personalized counsel in their core areas of practice: litigation & dispute resolution, land use & zoning, corporate, employment, real estate, trusts & estates, guardianship, specials needs planning, and elder law and Medicaid planning.