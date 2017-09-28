Scenic Hudson Valley’s 120-Acre Hemlock Hill Farm Finishes Renovations for Fall

To debut: New store, Food Truck & BBQ Event on 10/14

Located on 120 acres of the scenic Hudson Valley in Cortlandt Manor, Westchester, Hemlock Hill Farm (500 Croton Ave. / 914-737-2810 / www.HemlockHillFarm.com) has just completed a major property renovation for Fall which includes the opening of a new market storefront open seven days a week/365 days a year which sells a range of their all-natural farm pastured raised meats in a variety of cuts & roasts, whole hog or lamb for barbeque & fresh poultry processed on the farm each week. The store also sells their fresh seasonal produce & over 200 artisanal products including locally grown honey, maple syrup, flowers, fine cheeses, yogurt, fresh made breads and Hemlock Hill’s pepper jelly, marinara & hot sauces, bone broth, pickled beets, carrots, cucumbers & more. The store is open Mon-Wed 9am-6pm; Thur. 9am-7pm; Sat. 7:30am-5:30pm; and Sun. 7:30am-2pm. The store also sells a selection of lamb skins & cowhides, and the farm just added a food truck on the property which features dishes made with delicious Hemlock Hill meats & produce.

On Saturday, October 14 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Hemlock Hill Farm will be hosting a special family BBQ event all day with all the great farm fresh foods served at the food truck, plus special BBQ items for the event in addition to craft beer tasting from their growing selection (which includes Captain Lawrence, Peekskill Brewery, Black Hog, and Six Point Breweries). The event will also offer tours of the property & their seasonal pumpkin patch as well as Live Jazz Music from The Adirondack Trio featuring Steven Frieder on saxophone, Luke Franco on guitar and Bob Meyer on drums & cymbals.

Established in 1939 by Bronx native Nicolas J. DeMaria, Hemlock Hill Farm is one of the largest family-owned farms in the region (third generation) and one of only a few in the United States who grow fresh produce, have both poultry & livestock, onsite processing and a farm store. ‎This fall & winter they are planning to do several more special events (including events with prominent chefs & Westchester residents), some to take place in the upstairs corridor of the newly renovated main building. The ground floor is the market storefront now officially open 365 days a year; the upstairs has a charming, modern barn design and a stunning birds eye view of property and the breathtaking Hudson Valley landscape.

Follow on Facebook: /HemlockHillFarmNY

and

Instagram: @HemlockHillFarmNY