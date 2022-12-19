Scarsdale Music Festival Gearing Up for a June 3rd Event: Sponsorships, Performers and Vendors Sought

On Saturday, June 3, 2023, the Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA) will host its 3rd Annual Scarsdale Music Festival, presented by Morgan Stanley. The event will take place rain or shine in Scarsdale Village.

The Scarsdale Music Festival (SMF) is an exceptional, family-friendly community event that will bring together people of all ages to celebrate their love of music, food and community.

Sponsorship opportunities are now available for the 2023 Scarsdale Music Festival. Please contact info@scarsdalebusinessalliance.com.

Apply to perform or become a food vendor at https://www.scarsdalemusicfestival.com/.

Bands from Scarsdale as well as from the greater Westchester County and New York metropolitan areas will perform throughout the day on one of two main stages. Acknowledging our community’s connection to the city and surrounding regions, we’ve begun an expanded regional talent search to welcome new sounds and new followers to our downtown area.

Restaurants in the downtown area will open their doors, and a variety of food trucks and other food vendors will line the streets. The SBA has once again partnered with the Scarsdale Conservation Advisory Council (CAC) to make the Scarsdale Music Festival a zero-waste event.

The 2023 SMF will feature a ZACHYS wine-tasting experience in addition to craft beer and spirits tastings. Attendees 21+ can also purchase adult beverages by the glass.

An expanded Family Fun Zone will feature balloon artists, face painters, arts and crafts, games, musical demonstrations, family activities and much more!

The 2023 SMF will be donating a portion of proceeds to the Center for Cancer Care at White Plains Hospital. Our donation will help fund their mission to provide third-party transportation for better access to appointments and provide specialized staff as “patient navigators” to assist in understanding the cancer treatment process.

News courtesy of the Scarsdale Music Festival