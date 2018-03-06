Scarlett Lewis to Deliver Keynote at HHREC’s March 15 Human Rights Institute

17th Annual Human Rights Institute

for High School Student Leaders

hosted by

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center

DATE: Thursday, March 15th, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Iona College, New Rochelle

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Sandy Hook Victim’s Mother, Scarlett Lewis, will Present Keynote at Human Rights Institute for High School Student Leaders. Lewis is Founder and Chief Movement Officer of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement

Held annually, The Human Rights Institute for High School Student Leaders promotes student awareness of human rights issues on both local and global levels, and empowers students to become Upstanders by creating and implementing Action Plans of their own.

“Scarlett Lewis emphasizes the importance of empowering youth by choosing love over angry thoughts, inspiring bravery, and being an Upstander. This message reflects what we try to promote through our annual Human Rights Institute, to inspire students to make a difference and to take positive action for change,” said Julie Scallero, Co-Director of Education at The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center.

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center hosts the Institute to enhance the teaching and learning of the lessons of the Holocaust to support the right of all people to be treated with dignity and respect.

Expected attendance includes 480 high school students and 45 teachers, from 44 high schools.*

Keynote Speakers Include:

Scarlett Lewis, Founder and Chief Movement Officer of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement –

www.jessielewischooselove.org

Judith Altmann, Holocaust survivor and member of the Speakers Bureau at the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center

Special Guests Include:

George Latimer, Westchester County Executive

Shelley Mayer, Assemblyperson

Student facilitators will lead small-group workshops on a wide-range of human rights issues.**

Students and teachers implement Upstander programs during Upstander Week, May 21 – May 25, 2018, (as proclaimed by Westchester County Executive George Latimer).

Teachers will also participate in two workshops, one with our keynote speaker, Scarlett Lewis, and the second one with Judith Altmann, Holocaust survivor.

—

For more information please contact Millie Jasper, Executive Director at The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center. mjasper@hhrecny.org