New Castle Police Department

The Town of New Castle Police Department is a full service accredited law enforcement organization of 37 sworn officers and 16 civilian employees under the leadership of Chief James Carroll. Chief Carroll recently took over as Chief after 25 years of ongoing and dedicated service; he began as a Police Officer in 1993, and worked next as a Field Training Officer, and then made Sergeant followed by Lieutenant before taking on the mantle of Chief. He and his entire force are dedicated to the safety and welfare of all New Castle residents. In addition to responding to 911 calls, the NCPD offers a full range of non-emergency services; some examples include: Child Safety Seat Inspection, Vacant House Check, Senior Watch Program, and Nixle Communication. Additionally, the New Castle Police Department partnered with Chappaqua resident and DORCs (Distracted Operators Risk Casualties) co-founder Ben Lieberman, to implement the now nationally-recognized “Hands off the Phone and On the Wheel” initiative. The Town of New Castle enjoys a high quality of life with low crime rates, and is well known as a great place to raise a family. mynewcastle.org/181/Police-Department

Chappaqua Fire Department

The Chappaqua Fire Department is the very definition of what it means to be a good neighbor. In fact, the department’s slogan “Neighbors Helping Neighbors Since 1910” was adopted in 2005 as their mission statement; a code-of-conduct promise to serve day-in and day-out 24/7/365. Chief John Maduras commands this municipal service, overseeing a fully volunteer staff of men and women, all of whom are highly trained in all aspects of Fire Suppression, Rescue, Fire Prevention and much more. They ask little in return other than that residents do their part to prevent fires and stop them from spreading. To this end, the CFD website is full of helpful tips and information. It is also the place to become involved; the CFD is continuously accepting applications for membership. chappaquafd.org

Millwood Fire Company

The Millwood Fire Company, a 100% volunteer company of nearly seventy members, proudly serves and protects the citizens of Millwood, New York a hamlet of the town of New Castle, as well as large portions of Chappaqua and Ossining. Responding from two stations, the MFC protects a fire district of approximately 10 square miles; primarily residential, the area also includes a handful of commercial developments, as well as a regional electrical substation, a regional water filtration plant, several public schools and several group homes. Under the leadership of Chief Jan Schwark, the Millwood Fire Company is always looking for men and women who are willing to put forth the effort and take a step forward in community service. No prior experience is required, and full state approved training will be provided. Anybody over the age of 16 and in good health is welcome to fill out an application. millwoodfire.org

Chappaqua Volunteer Ambulance Corps

For more than 80 years, the Chappaqua Volunteer Ambulance Corps, aka CVAC, has provided emergency care to those who visit, live, or work in New Castle. Volunteers are members of the community who can and do give freely of their time. Motivated by a combination of community spirit, a desire to give back, camaraderie, and an interest in emergency medicine, CVAC members share a common passion for helping the community. They respond to over 500 calls annually, attending to all forms of medical emergencies in the New Castle district. Whether it’s an at-home accident or illnesses, or an on-the-road vehicular accident, CVAC is quickly dispatched and equally quick to the scene. After triaging the situation, CVAC usually transports the patient to a local hospital Emergency Room for further medical care. CVAC also reaches out with programs to educate the community on First Aid and CPR. There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work that goes into making sure CVAC is ready to respond to medical emergencies in the community. To find out more, and/or to volunteer (no experience or background in emergency care is necessary or required; training is free and provided by CVAC): chappaquaambulance.org

Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corps

OVAC, the Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corps, is comprised of both volunteer and career members who provide care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Currently, there are 25 active members, and more than 40 lifetime members who have all given over ten years of service to the Ossining Community. Members come from a variety of backgrounds and walks of life, and range in age from 16-year-old High School students to retirees. Though diverse, they are bound by their desire to be of service to their neighbors. Monthly training is part of the required duties of membership; EMT classes are offered in neighboring communities in conjunction with the Phelps Pre-Hospital Training Department. OVAC members also train others, offering First Aid and CPR courses as needed for anyone interested. In addition to the primary responsibility of answering emergency medical care calls, volunteers participate in community events such as parades, standbys at church bazaars and street fairs, and make presentations in community schools. ossiningvac.org

First responder contact info

If it’s an emergency, dial 911! For any non-emergency, keep this list handy.

Chappaqua Police Department, 914-238-4422

Chappaqua Fire Department, 914-238-4205

Millwood Fire Department, 914-941-2222

Chappaqua Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 914-238-3191

Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 914-941-9196

New Castle Animal Control, 914-238-6889