Rising Senior at Horace Greeley Completes Westchester County Executive’s 2022 Summer Fellowship Program

Over the course of three months, they had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the daily workings of the office and gain an appreciation for the role played by the county government. The Interns engaged in various research opportunities, authoring briefs on various topics such as infrastructure development, employment trends, gun violence, and clean energy. They were also given the opportunity to tour establishments, such as the Westchester County Records and Archives and the Westchester County Department of Emergency Services.

The Interns also had a chance to meet with County Executive Latimer in small groups and discuss the responsibilities, challenges, and rewards of the County Executive post.

In addition to the political aspects, the Interns were also given an overview of how media is utilized in local government. They attended press conferences by County Executive Latimer and inaugural events to announce new initiatives, such as the construction of the Overture at Brookfield Commons, an affordable housing development. As an aside, the Interns were introduced to political campaigning and witnessed canvassing efforts for Legislator MaryJane Shimsky.

Netra’s most poignant experience came from being able to attend a Board of Legislators Meeting on June 27th, in which the Board passed the Reproductive Health Care Facilities Access Act. She reflects on the experience: “As a young woman myself, it was incredibly empowering to watch, as a bill protecting safe access to reproductive healthcare facilities, was signed into law.”

The Fellowship Program was led by Copernicus Crane, Assistant Director of Intergovernmental Relations, who mentored the Interns throughout the experience and coordinated the various opportunities described above.