Purchase Tickets Today! Annual Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center Benefit

Annual Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center Benefit

2017 Annual Benefit Honoring
Grace Bennett and Paul E. Elliot

Tickets & Journal Ads now available

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center’s 2017 Annual Benefit will be held on Thursday, October 26th at the Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club!

Grace Bennett from The Inside Press will be honored along with Paul E. Elliot of ELCO Management Company.

Ellen Kaidanow, a member our GenerationsForward Speakers Bureau, will give the Keynote Address “What’s in a Name?”

P.S. If you are unable to join us, please consider
supporting our organization through a membership.

