Human Rights Institute for Middle School Student Leaders: Nov. 14 & 16

3rd Annual Human Rights Institute for Middle School Student Leaders

hosted by:

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center

DATE: November 14 and November 16, 2017

LOCATION: The New York Medical College, Valhalla

The Human Rights Institute for Middle School Student Leaders is intended to further the mission of The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center by laying the foundations to encourage students to become Upstanders rather than bystanders.

Seventh grade students from invited middle schools will be attending our Third Annual Middle School Institute. A keynote presentation establishes the focus of the program: the importance of confronting prejudice and discrimination. Small group workshops examine the two central themes through activities and discussions. Then, students in their own school groups with their teacher meet to develop two activities to use in their school reflecting the themes of Respecting the Individual and How to Be an Upstander.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER



Sheila Arnold, CEO and Lead Performer of History’s Alive!

The Institute will be attended by students from these schools:

Public Schools include: Ardsley, Brewster, Croton-Harmon, Dobbs Ferry, Greenburgh, Elmsford, Mahopac, Mamaroneck, Mt. Vernon, New Rochelle, North Rockland, North Salem, Pleasantville, Scarsdale, Somers, White Plains, and Yonkers. Private Schools include: Solomon Schechter School, French-American School, and the German International School.

For more information please contact Julie Scallero, Co-Director of Education at The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center – Jscallero@hhrecny.org or (914) 696-0738

Download as a Microsoft Word Document