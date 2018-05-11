County Letter Carriers Team Up to Feed Westchester

Feeding Westchester’s 26th Annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ Food Drive
The the leading hunger-relief organization in the county, Feeding Westcheser, is gearing up for the National Association of Letter Carriers’ 26th Annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive on Saturday, May 12.
In the coming days, participating post office letter carriers will leave postcards in residents’ mailboxes that encourage them to place non-perishable foods near their mailboxes on May 12th for neighbors who are hungry. The letter carriers will then pick up the food items and bring to the post offices for Feeding Westchester to pick up, store and distribute to those who are hungry in the community.
Feeding Westchester’s staff and trucks collect all the donations from the post offices in the county and are finalizing preparations for the nation’s largest one-day food collection event. Last year, the organization collected more than 21,644 pounds of food.
“Stamp Out Hunger is a very important campaign that makes it easy for residents to give back to their community simply by placing non-perishable food items at their mailbox,” said Leslie Gordon, President and CEO of Feeding Westchester. “With our neighbors help, we can all help ‘stamp out hunger’ in Westchester. Whether it is a bag of rice or box of pasta, canned vegetables or peanut butter, I encourage our local neighbors to join in this campaign. Together, we can make a difference.”
For residents who do not receive a postcard in the mail, the following is a list of participating post offices that will be collecting food donations on May 12 for the Stamp Out Hunger campaign:
- Armonk Post Office
403 Main Street, Armonk
- Bedford Hills Post Office
60 Adams Street, Bedford Hills
- Bronxville Station Post Office
119 Pondfield Road, Bronxville
- Centuck Station Post Office
1585 Central Park Ave, Yonkers
- Chappaqua Post Office
107 North Greeley Ave., Chappaqua
- Elmsford Post Office
2 East Main Street, Elmsford
- Greystone Station (North) Post Office
7 O’Dell Plaza (Executive Plaza), Yonkers
- Hartsdale/Scarsdale Annex Post Office
441 Central Park Ave., Scarsdale
- Hastings Station Post Office
591 Warburton Ave., Hastings on Hudson
- Yonkers Main Station Post Office
79081 Main Street, Yonkers
- Purchase Post Office
3003 Purchase Street, Purchase
- Rye Post Office
41 Purdy Ave., Rye
- Scarsdale Heathcote Post Office
1112 Wilmot Rd., Scarsdale
- Scarsdale Main Post Office
29 Chase Road, Scarsdale
- Somers Post Office
110 Market Plaza, Somers
- South Broadway Station Post Office
335 South Broadway, Yonkers
- Tarrytown Post Office
50 North Broadway, Tarrytown
- Tuckahoe Station Post Office
7 Columbus Ave., Tuckahoe
- White Plains Post Office
100Fisher Ave., White Plains
- Yonkers Av. St. (East) Post Office
915 Yonkers Ave., Yonkers
For more information about National Association of Letter Carriers’ 26th Annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive on Saturday, May 12, visit https://www.nalc.org/community-service/food-drive/frequently-asked-questions. To learn more about Feeding Westchester, visit https://feedingwestchester.org.
About Feeding Westchester
For 30 years, Feeding Westchester, formerly known as Food Bank for Westchester, has been the heart of a network of more than 300 partners that provide food directly to the 200,000 county residents who are struggling with hunger. The county’s leading nonprofit hunger-relief organization sources and distributes 95 percent of nutritious food, and other resources, to towns throughout Westchester through soup kitchens, shelters and daycare and residential programs, delivering over 8.4 million pounds of food and 7.5 million meals to people. Westchester’s collaboration with major retailers and corporations, and its expertise in food procurement, storage, and distribution, turns every monetary donation into fresh food provided for our community.