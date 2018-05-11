County Letter Carriers Team Up to Feed Westchester

Feeding Westchester’s 26th Annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ Food Drive

The the leading hunger-relief organization in the county, Feeding Westcheser, is gearing up for the National Association of Letter Carriers’ 26th Annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive on Saturday, May 12.

In the coming days, participating post office letter carriers will leave postcards in residents’ mailboxes that encourage them to place non-perishable foods near their mailboxes on May 12th for neighbors who are hungry. The letter carriers will then pick up the food items and bring to the post offices for Feeding Westchester to pick up, store and distribute to those who are hungry in the community.

Feeding Westchester’s staff and trucks collect all the donations from the post offices in the county and are finalizing preparations for the nation’s largest one-day food collection event. Last year, the organization collected more than 21,644 pounds of food.

“Stamp Out Hunger is a very important campaign that makes it easy for residents to give back to their community simply by placing non-perishable food items at their mailbox,” said Leslie Gordon, President and CEO of Feeding Westchester. “With our neighbors help, we can all help ‘stamp out hunger’ in Westchester. Whether it is a bag of rice or box of pasta, canned vegetables or peanut butter, I encourage our local neighbors to join in this campaign. Together, we can make a difference.”

For residents who do not receive a postcard in the mail, the following is a list of participating post offices that will be collecting food donations on May 12 for the Stamp Out Hunger campaign:

Armonk Post Office

403 Main Street, Armonk

Bedford Hills Post Office

60 Adams Street, Bedford Hills

Bronxville Station Post Office

119 Pondfield Road, Bronxville

Centuck Station Post Office

1585 Central Park Ave, Yonkers

Chappaqua Post Office

107 North Greeley Ave., Chappaqua

Elmsford Post Office

2 East Main Street, Elmsford

Greystone Station (North) Post Office

7 O’Dell Plaza (Executive Plaza), Yonkers

Hartsdale/Scarsdale Annex Post Office

441 Central Park Ave., Scarsdale

Hastings Station Post Office

591 Warburton Ave., Hastings on Hudson

Yonkers Main Station Post Office

79081 Main Street, Yonkers

Purchase Post Office

3003 Purchase Street, Purchase

Rye Post Office

41 Purdy Ave., Rye

Scarsdale Heathcote Post Office

1112 Wilmot Rd., Scarsdale

Scarsdale Main Post Office

29 Chase Road, Scarsdale

Somers Post Office

110 Market Plaza, Somers

South Broadway Station Post Office

335 South Broadway, Yonkers

Tarrytown Post Office

50 North Broadway, Tarrytown

Tuckahoe Station Post Office

7 Columbus Ave., Tuckahoe

White Plains Post Office

100Fisher Ave., White Plains

Yonkers Av. St. (East) Post Office

915 Yonkers Ave., Yonkers

For more information about National Association of Letter Carriers’ 26th Annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive on Saturday, May 12, visit https://www.nalc.org/community-service/food-drive/frequently-asked-questions. To learn more about Feeding Westchester, visit https://feedingwestchester.org.

About Feeding Westchester

For 30 years, Feeding Westchester, formerly known as Food Bank for Westchester, has been the heart of a network of more than 300 partners that provide food directly to the 200,000 county residents who are struggling with hunger. The county’s leading nonprofit hunger-relief organization sources and distributes 95 percent of nutritious food, and other resources, to towns throughout Westchester through soup kitchens, shelters and daycare and residential programs, delivering over 8.4 million pounds of food and 7.5 million meals to people. Westchester’s collaboration with major retailers and corporations, and its expertise in food procurement, storage, and distribution, turns every monetary donation into fresh food provided for our community.