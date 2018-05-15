Perfect weather for a run!

Come join runners from across the region for Answer to Cancer.

All participants will receive an event t-shirt

and access to a block party at the end of the race.

The course starts and finishes in the heart of Downtown White Plains,

and then takes runners through the picturesque backdrop of the Bronx River trail.

The course then winds back to the center of the city for a fun finish where runners will be greeted with post-race refreshments as well as fun activities for all ages!

Music and food from local restaurants will be available to

runners, walkers, and spectators

for what’s sure to be a memorable morning!

Proceeds will benefit White Plains Hospital’s Center for Cancer Care.

Sunday, May 20, 2018

8:30am-1:00pm