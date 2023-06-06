PARK AND READ: A New Westchester County and Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival Collaboration

Park and Read, a captivating summer read-aloud program aimed at fostering a love for reading in young children, is set to take place in picturesque Westchester County Parks. This engaging initiative, organized by Westchester County Director of Programs and Policies, Childcare & Education Roseanne Finizio in collaboration with the Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival Executive Director Dawn Greenberg, offers an enriching experience for children aged 3 to 6.

Taking place on weekdays Monday through Thursday, from July 10 – August 10, at 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m., the Park and Read program will feature interactive storytelling sessions in both English and Spanish. Experienced and noteworthy storytellers will bring stories to life, creating a vibrant and immersive environment for children and families to enjoy.

The first reader will be Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who said the program is just what kids need as they unwind in the summer: “The Park and Read program combines the joy of storytelling with the beauty of Westchester County Parks, creating a magical experience that fosters a love for reading. We are excited to inspire young minds to get lost in the joy of books.”

Finizio said: “As a former educator, I have witnessed the profound importance of reading and the transformative impact of reading to children. With the Park and Read program, I am delighted to have the opportunity to foster a love for reading among children and create memorable moments of joy under the summer sun.”

The program schedule is as follows:

· July 10-13: Location: Willson’s Woods Park Venue: DeMatteo Terrace Address: 8 Bradford Road, Mount Vernon, NY 10553

· July 17-20: Location: Glen Island Park Venue: Grass area outside of bathhouse (Pavilion 1 held for inclement weather) Address: Weyman Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10805

· July 24-28: Location: Tibbetts Brook Park Venue: Grass area in front of bathhouse (Catering Hall held for inclement weather) Address: 355 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10704

· July 31 – August 3: Location: Saxon Woods Park Venue: Grass area adjacent to children’s playground (Pavilion held for inclement weather) Address: 1800 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains, NY 10605

· August 7-10: Location: Kensico Dam Plaza Venue: Grass area outside of office Address: 1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla, NY 10595

The Park and Read program welcomes children accompanied by a guardian and admission is free. Pre-registration is not required; however, participants must adhere to the Westchester County residency rules.

Greenberg said: “The Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival is thrilled to partner with Westchester County Parks for this initiative. By bringing literature to the heart of nature, Park and Read aims to create a memorable summer experience for children while encouraging the practice of shared reading at home.”

For more information about the Park and Read program, please email RFinizio@WestchesterCountyNY.gov or call (914) 995-2501. More information can also be found at https://parks.westchestergov.com/park-and-read

About the Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival: The Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival is an annual event held in Chappaqua, NY, that celebrates children’s literature and authors. With a mission to inspire a love for reading and learning, the festival brings together authors, illustrators and families for a day filled with literary activities, book signings and storytelling sessions.

News Courtesy of Westchester County’s County Executive Office