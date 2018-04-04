Panel Discussion about Opioids to be held on April 12 in White Plains

According to the American College of Surgeons, 60% of patients prescribed with an opioid recently said they were keeping leftover drugs for future use. Nearly one-half reported not knowing what to do with leftover opioid medications, and about 40% of those using opioids without a prescription had obtained them from friends or relatives. Here in Westchester County, opioid-related deaths have increased four-fold from 2010 to 2016.

To combat this significant public health issue and provide the community with resources for support, White Plains Hospital is moderating, Change the Conversation: A Panel Discussion on Opioids in our Community on Thursday, April 12th at 6:00 PM in the White Plains High School Auditorium (550 North Street in White Plains- section A Parking). The interactive panel discussion will bring awareness to the community, empower individuals to take action against opioid abuse, and discuss positive solutions.

Following introductory remarks by White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach and Westchester County Department of Health Commissioner Sherita Amler, MD; keynote speaker Stephanie Marquesano, founder of the harris project and Ardsley resident, will share her personal story of loss and her mission to positively impact the opioid crisis in the community.

A panel discussion will follow with various experts, each providing a unique perspective on the opioid crisis, its effects on our community and resources for intervention and recovery.

Panelists are:

Dahlia Austin, MPS, Westchester Department of Community Mental Health

Richard Ellsasser, MD, Director of Psychiatry at White Plains Hospital

Lilly Neuman, CASAC, St Vincent’s Hospital Westchester, a division of Saint Joseph’s Medical Center

Christina Spano, Detective, White Plains Police Department

The program, free of charge and open to the public, will be moderated by Dean Straff, MD, Associate Director of Emergency Medicine at White Plains Hospital. Advance registration is recommended, but not required. More information can be obtained by visiting http://www.wphospital.org/opioidpanel or by calling (914)-681-1119.