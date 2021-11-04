Orchestra 914 Kicks off 2021/22 Season at the Paramount

Two Orchestra 914 Concerts will be held at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater on November 21 and December 2

Orchestra 914 is pleased to present its 2021/22 Concert Season with two concerts; November 21 and December 2. The debut concert, Death & Transfiguration, with new Music Director, Russell Ger, takes place on Sunday, November 21 at 3pm at the Paramount Hudson Valley, 1008 Brown Street, Peekskill, NY. Orchestra 914 strings will perform two transcendent works: Schubert’s Death and the Maiden and Schoenberg’s Transfigured Night, in collaboration with a powerful reading by local performing artist Frank Shiner.

“In dream analysis, death is often viewed as renewal. And in combination with the idea of transfiguration, meaning to change so as to exalt, it offers a perfect metaphor for the new journey that Orchestra 914 and I begin together this November. Plus this program is just wonderful music!” says new Music Director Russell Ger.

The Holiday Concert will take place on Thursday, December 2 at 7 pm, also at the Paramount Hudson Valley and will feature Orchestra 914 performing beloved holiday favorites including The First Noel and Winter Wonderland, traditional classics from Bach and Handel, a Hanukkah medley and festive sing along. “I am truly excited that we are able to bring live musical performances to the local community this holiday season,” says Amy Harter, Co-Executive Director of Orchestra 914. “Experiencing heartwarming music enhances the magic of the holidays.”

Orchestra 914, formerly The Chappaqua Orchestra, seeks to expand the classical music experience for diverse audiences in the Hudson Valley through creative, educational, and community programming with the highest level of artistic integrity. In 1958, Boris Koutzen created The Chappaqua Orchestra in an effort to bring high quality classical music to Northern Westchester.

Over the years, TCO has had many incarnations, from a mix of professions and amateurs, to what is now a fully professional orchestra. Orchestra 914 is now officially based in Pleasantville, NY, and has recently appointed Russell Ger as its new Music Director, as part of its goal to widen its geographic scope and to bring an inclusive and unexpected array of live classical music to audiences throughout Westchester, helping to build a community of music lovers of all ages and backgrounds.

Tickets and information for the November 21 concert are available at www.orchestra914.org and on the Paramount Hudson Valley website.

All guests must provide proof of vaccination and are required to wear masks in the theatre.

Gotta Have Arts News Courtesy of Orchestra 914

