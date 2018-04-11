Open House Tues. 4/24 by Rotary Club of Bedford-Armonk with Presenter Drew Kessler

6 p.m.-8 p.m. (presentation at 7-7:15 p.m.)

Tues., April 24, 2018

Bedford Hills Train Depot, 46 Depot Plaza, Bedford Hills, New York 10507

Free. RSVP by Mon. April 23 at noon to sallyc@mindspring.com.

Open House Presented by Rotary Club of Bedford-Armonk with Presenter Drew Kessler on “Rotary: Something for Everyone.” All are invited to mingle with community members, enjoy light refreshments, and learn about the worldwide and local impact and activities of Rotary – a nonreligious, nonpolitical civic club. The Rotary Club of Bedford-Armonk serves Katonah, Bedford Hills, Bedford Village, Armonk, and Pound Ridge. “Service Above Self, is the motto of Rotary, which is a worldwide organization of community-minded professional leaders who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards, and help build goodwill and peace. The range of local and international efforts Rotary Clubs get involved with include clean water, peace, hunger, disease eradication, special needs, elderly, literacy, scholarships, and disaster relief.