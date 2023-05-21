NY Ketamine Infusions Opens Third Location In Westchester County to Serve Community’s Mental Health Needs

In response to the increasing need for effective mental health treatment in Westchester County NY Ketamine Infusions (“NYKI”), the leading provider of intravenous ketamine therapy for major depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder, anxiety and other debilitating mood disorders, announces the expansion of its treatment services.

With a successful track record of treating more than 5,000 patients in our two current locations in NYC and Long Island, NYKI has more clinical experience than any other ketamine center in the world. NYKI offers personalized and private care to those suffering from mood disorders. Intravenous ketamine, a highly effective treatment alternative, can provide rapid relief in even the most complex cases of depression, PTSD, and other mood disorders. In 2012, Dr. Glen Brooks founded NYKI in New York City as one of the world’s first therapy centers dedicated exclusively to providing this breakthrough therapy. Dr. Brooks, a Board Certified Anesthesiologist, completed his training at Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital and taught at Yale University School of Medicine.

In multiple studies performed over the past 20 years by researchers at Yale University, Mt. Sinai, the National Institute of Mental Health and other major institutions, IV ketamine has proven to be a highly effective treatment helping patients who have not responded to either traditional psychiatric medications or psychotherapy–often with tremendous, life-changing results.

But it’s important to understand that intravenous administration of ketamine is the gold standard for treating patients with mood disorders such as treatment resistant depression, PTSD, and suicidal ideation. Delivery via other methods (intranasal and oral) is inconsistent and does not provide 100% bioavailability of ketamine. By administering ketamine intravenously, NYKI can deliver the precise dose and control the rate of infusion–important factors in ensuring an optimal outcome and patient experience.

At NY Ketamine Infusions, we are very focused on outcomes and are proud to report that 84% of our patients with treatment-resistant depression experienced noteworthy or significant improvement in their symptoms after undergoing ketamine therapy according to our OutcomeMD patient survey data (based on 2200+ patients seen since Jan. 2022).

The Westchester clinic will be led by Robert Glatter, M.D., who has trained extensively with Dr. Brooks at the New York City location. With over 20 years of experience administering ketamine as an Emergency Medicine physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, Dr. Glatter brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise. Not only is Dr. Glatter an expert in his field, but he is also a sought-after commentator on important breakthroughs in depression treatment and healthcare. He serves on the Editorial Board of Medscape Emergency Medicine and is a longstanding contributor to Forbes Healthcare and Innovation. He is frequently called upon by major media organizations, including CBS News, ABC News, NBC News, The Today Show, and WebMD, to provide medical commentary on a variety of topics.

The newly opened office is located at 222 Westchester Ave STE 306, in West Harrison, NY 10604. For more information, interested patients and families can visit the practice’s website at nyketamine.com or call 914-369-1569 for a free consultation.

Facebook

Instagram