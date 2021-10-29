November Events Offered by Northern Westchester Hospital & the Center for Healthy Living

Part three of a three-part cooking series for reducing disease risk and a panel discussion focused on men’s health are November’s featured programs offered by Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) and the Center for Healthy Living. In November, virtual events for parents and future moms include courses on breastfeeding and newborn care and a calming cooking class for school-aged children. Other virtual events to help people feel better and get healthier include chair yoga, smoking cessation and a Wellness Wednesday on spiritual wellbeing.

Located next to the Whole Foods Market at Chappaqua Crossing, the Center for Healthy Living supports health and wellness through education, health resources, diverse programing and referrals. For a full list of upcoming free events and registration, visit Eventbrite.com. All programs are currently offered virtually.

FEATURED EVENTS:

Cooking for Reducing Disease Risk, Part 3: Diabetes

Thursday, November 4, noon – 1 pm, live over Zoom

Cost: Free

Join Registered Dietitian Amy Rosenfeld to learn about cooking balanced meals that reduce your risk of diabetes. Amy will explain the guiding principles of a diet that lowers your risk for diabetes as recommended by the American Diabetes Association.

Register at: Cooking for Reducing Disease Risk, Part 3: Diabetes

Man to Man: A Conversation about Men’s Health

Wednesday November 17, noon – 1 pm, live over Zoom

Cost: Free

Did you know men are much more likely than women to skip doctor’s appointments, routine screenings, and avoid seeking help for mental illness? Join us for a panel discussion focused on men’s health. Physical therapist Gerald Loehr will discuss fitness and healthy training tips. Dr. Richard Catanzaro will debunk mental health myths and offer real life coping strategies for stress. Dr. Warren Bromberg will discuss prostate and testicular health, including the latest recommendations on cancer screenings.

Register at: Man to Man: A Conversation about Men’s Health

Chair Yoga

Mondays & Thursdays, November 1, 4, 11, 15, 18, 22 and 29, 11 am – Noon, live over Zoom

Cost: Free

Chair Yoga is one of the gentlest forms of yoga available, adapting poses through the creative use of a chair. Emphasis will be on breathing, balance, and taking things at your own pace. This workshop is led by Toni Russo, MS, RN AHN-BC, RYT-220, a leader on NWH’s Integrative Medicine Team.

Register at: Chair Yoga

Smoking Cessation

Wednesdays, November 3 and 10 & Tuesday, November 16, 6 – 7 pm, live over Microsoft Teams

Cost: Free

Cigarettes are one of the leading causes of preventable death in the United States. We know it’s challenging to quit, and we are here to help. This support group is facilitated by a NWH respiratory therapist. For more information, contact NWHSmokingCessation@northwell.edu or call (914) 666-1868.

Register at: Smoking Cessation

Virtual Breastfeeding Class

Monday, November 8, 6 – 8 pm, live over Microsoft Teams

Cost: $30 per couple

This comprehensive class is taught exclusively by our International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLC) for women who are considering or have decided to breastfeed. The class will cover advantages of breastfeeding; building and maintaining your milk supply; strategies for success; breastfeeding techniques; diet considerations; nipple care; and tips for partner feeding. Plenty of time is allotted for Q&As, and couples are encouraged to come together. For more information, please call the Mother-Baby Navigator Office at (914) 666-1840

Register at: Virtual Breastfeeding

Kids in the Kitchen: Calming Cooking Class

Thursday, November 11, 2 – 3 pm, live over Zoom (schools are closed for Veteran’s Day)

Cost: $30

Cooking is a wonderful experience for kids and can be a great opportunity to relax, relieve stress, and learn a skill. Join Registered Dietitian Amy Rosenfeld and Licensed Clinical Social Worker Rachel Merchan for a cooking class and relaxation workshop. Participants will learn how to make festive-for-fall apple nachos and pumpkin chocolate chip muffins, while engaging their senses to feel calm and lower stress. This class is appropriate for school aged children – younger children will require parental supervision and assistance.

Register: Kids in the Kitchen: Calming Cooking Class

Newborn Care Class

Wednesday, November 19, 6 – 8 pm, live over Zoom

Cost: $30

Topics include newborn care, feeding patterns, common parental concerns, and the role of pediatricians during your baby’s stay at the hospital. Upon availability, a pediatrician will join at the end of class for a Q&A session. Please note, this support group is for mothers who have already delivered their baby. For more information, please call the Mother-Baby Navigator Office at (914) 666-1840 or email NWHMotherBabyNavigator@northwell.edu

Register at: Newborn Care Class

Childbirth Preparation Class

Saturday, November 20, 10 am – 2 pm, live over Microsoft Teams

Cost: $30

Our experienced nurse educators will discuss the process of labor and birth, relaxation and breathing techniques, the role of the partner and coaching skills, hospital admission policies and procedures, anesthesia/analgesic options, vaginal and cesarean births, and postpartum expectations.

Register: Virtual Childbirth Preparation Class

Wellness Wednesdays – Spiritual Wellbeing with Rev. Angela Maddalone

Wednesday, November 24, 11 – 11:30 am, by phone.

Cost: Free

This month’s Wellness Wednesday will focus on spiritual wellbeing.

Register at the link below or simply dial 1-929-436-2866 to join the program.

When prompted, enter the Webinar ID 994 8502 3594, followed by the # sign.

You will hear music until the program starts promptly at 11 am.

There is a 100-person limit for this webinar.

Register at: https://nwhwellnesswednesday.eventbrite.com

News Courtesy of Northern Westchester Hospital