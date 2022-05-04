Northwell Health Walk Returns to Westchester

The Event will Benefit both Northern Westchester Hospital and Phelps Hospital

MOUNT KISCO, NY – The Northwell Health Walk will be on Sunday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at the Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown Heights. Its mission is to unite thousands of people across five different New York locations who believe in supporting quality health care that’s close to home. And for the first time since 2018, the Northwell Health Walk is back in Westchester County.

The pandemic reminded us how important it is to have high-quality, well-equipped hospitals in our community. Hundreds of individuals comprising of nearly 40 teams will join the grassroots fundraiser benefiting Northern Westchester Hospital and Phelps Hospital.

The festival will feature an opening ceremony celebrating our heroic doctors, nurses and staff–and the caring community members dedicated to keeping Westchester healthy. supporting quality health care.

Walkers will enjoy a scenic, wheelchair accessible and dog-friendly 2.5 mile walk on a paved road through the park, as well as:

Music and fresh fare from local favorites like Black Cow Coffee, Ben & Jerry’s and Stonefire Pizza

Fun lawn games and free giveaways

Warm-up activities from chair yoga to martial arts

Free health screenings and activities

Arts and crafts, an ambulance tour, bubble machine, Playland surprises, and other kid’s activities

Gates opens at 8:30 am. Walk begins at 10:00 am. Register at https://northwellhealthwalk.com/westchester. Join an existing team to walk with or create your own–either way, you’ll be supporting your local healthcare heroes and keeping your community healthy.

Every dollar raised helps these community hospitals with leading-edge services keep up with the evolving needs of our community as well as those who care for them.

As part of the Northwell Health system, patients have access to nearly every type of specialty and subspeciality. This includes, but is not limited to:

Orthopedics and spine.

Thoracic and general surgery.

Cancer care program with PET/CT imaging that offers a full continuum of care in partnership with the Northwell Cancer Institute.

The only Gamma Knife in the region. Precise radiation therapy used to treat tumors, vascular malformations and other abnormalities in the brain.

Robotics Center of Excellence.

One of the largest obstetrics and gynecology programs with a level III neonatal ICU program at Northern Westchester Hospital.

Bariatric, vascular, neurology, neurosurgery and stroke care, which includes thrombectomies, a delicate innovative surgical procedure that removes blood clots from arteries and veins to prevent life-threatening strokes.

Both hospitals are American Heart Association & American Stroke Association certified and have received the Gold Plus Award, the Target Stroke Elite Award and Advanced Therapy Honor Roll for stroke care.

Both hospitals are Magnet designated hospitals, the highest nursing care distinction in healthcare.

For questions about the event, contact Amanda Hellerman at (914) 242-8361 | ahellerman@northwell.edu

News courtesy of Northwell