Northern Westchester Hospital Gala Raises Record $2.5M for New Pediatric Behavioral Health Program

MOUNT KISCO, NY – Northwell Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) has raised $2.5 million at its annual gala, marking the highest amount the hospital has generated at an event in its 108-year history. More than 700 hospital supporters came together at the former Reader’s Digest building in Chappaqua to pledge support for the hospital’s new pediatric behavioral health program dedicated to meeting the needs of children and adolescents.

The highlight of the evening was a lively paddle raise during which an auctioneer invited enthusiastic attendees to raise bid cards at various donation levels. The vast majority of the audience participated, contributing both large and small donations, and raised over $631,000 – another record for the most on-site fundraising in the hospital’s history. The gala was jointly chaired by Lisa Schwartz, a Northern Westchester Hospital Community Foundation board member and co-chair of its Community Health Committee, and longtime philanthropist Jane Donaldson.

“This year’s gala struck a powerful chord with our audience, showcasing the overwhelming generosity of our guests while highlighting our new behavioral health program for children and adolescents,” said Derek Anderson, FACHE, president, Northwell Northern Westchester Hospital. “This initiative comes at a crucial time when nearly 20 percent of children in the U.S. face mental health challenges. We owe it to our children – and our future – to do better.”

NWH’s mental health initiative focuses on education and awareness, partnering with local schools and community groups to improve behavioral health literacy and promote early intervention. Goals for 2025 include the opening of a comprehensive child and adolescent psychiatric practice and establishing a stand-alone behavioral health center for rapid crisis care. In addition, an intensive outpatient program will be launched for patients who do not require hospitalization but would benefit from more structured support.

To meet these objectives by spring 2025, the Northern Westchester Hospital Foundation aims to raise $1.1 million over the next several months to achieve its total fundraising goal of $7 million for this initiative. To date, $5.9 million has been pledged with donations coming from individuals, private foundations and corporations.

“Young people make up approximately 25 percent of our population, but they will be 100 percent of our future,” said Ms. Schwartz. “Addressing their mental health crisis is our moral responsibility, so we are continuing to ask for the support of our community to make this bold vision a reality. Lives depend on it.”

A similar behavioral health program launched by Northwell Health in other regions of downstate New York in 2020 has led to a 60 percent average reduction in emergency room visits for child and adolescent behavioral health concerns. Northwell has committed to investing $500 million over the next several years to expand pediatric and adolescent behavioral health services across its network.

If you would like to contribute to NWH’s mental health initiative, please contact Whitney Hartmann-Peris at (914) 242-8382 or whartmann@northwell.edu.

