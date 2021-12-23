Northern Westchester Hospital Awarded Certification in Spine Surgery from The Joint Commission

Mount Kisco, NY – Northern Westchester Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Disease-Specific Care Certification in Spine Surgery by demonstrating continuous compliance with The Joint Commission’s performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

The certification recognizes health care organizations that provide clinical programs across the continuum of care for Spine Surgery. The certification evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.

Northern Westchester Hospital underwent a rigorous, onsite survey during which the team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards, including: effective use of evidence-based clinical practice guidelines through the continuum of care, organized approach to performance measurement and improvement activities, as well as delivering and facilitating clinical care in compliance with national standards. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“Disease-Specific Care Certification in Spine Surgery recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Northern Westchester Hospital for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for Spine Surgery patients.”

Dr. Marshal Peris, co-director of the Orthopedic and Spine Institute at Northern Westchester Hospital added, “We are proud of this achievement and will continue to hold our spine program to the rigorous standards of the Joint Commission, as part of our ongoing commitment to provide the highest level of patient centered care. We are particularly proud to be one of only three hospitals in New York State that are Certified in Spine Surgery.” The other certified hospitals are fellow Northwell Health facilities, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.

For more information on the Joint Commission Spine Certification, please visit The Joint Commission website.

For more information on Northern Westchester Hospital’s Orthopedic and Spine Institute, visit https://nwh.northwell.edu/orthopedic-spine-institute/spine