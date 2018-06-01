Ninth Grader Organizes Car Show Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s

Jared Rosenberg is only 14-years-old and already making an impact.

On Saturday morning, April 28th, this Armonk ninth grader held a fundraiser called The Hypercar Circle at Fairview Country Club in Greenwich, Connecticut to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation.

Car enthusiasts gathered to admire exotic cars including an Aston Martin Zagato, a Ferrari 275 GTB, Lamborghinis, Porsches, McLarens, a Lotus, and one of Jared’s favorites, the Gemballa Mirage GT.

“When I was younger I went to Cars and Coffees around the country and became really interested in supercars and hypercars. I decided to combine my passion for cars with a fundraiser for Alzheimer’s,” said Jared. Jared’s grandfather passed from the disease ten years ago.

Jared started an Instagram account of car photos which grew to over 10,000 followers. Networking through social media and other car shows, Jared promoted his event, invited proud car owners to come and display their cars and secured sponsorship for his event by duPont Registry. The event raised $2,000.

“It excites me to see 14-year-olds just digging in and loving cars. They will be the caretakers for these exotic cars that will one day be vintage,” said attendee Lilly Pray of the Malcolm Pray Achievement Center in Bedford which showcases classic cars and organizes educational programs to help youth see what they can achieve in life when they put their mind to it.

Alzheimer’s affects an estimated 5.5 million people in the United States. To learn more or donate, go to www.alzdiscovery.org