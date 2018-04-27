New Delivery and Drop off Options at Chappaqua Cleaners and Tailors

In order to add more convenience for the community, Chappaqua Cleaners and Tailors, now offer free pickup and delivery for their dry cleaning & laundry services. Additionally, they installed a 24-hour drop chute last Wednesday in the side of the building.

“This provides our patrons with the ability to drop-off cleaning when it works for their schedule, which may be outside of our operating hours. In order to use the chute, clothes need to be placed in our of our tagged laundry bags,” said Toni Magnotta, proprietor. “We will provide folks with the code for the keypad lock in order to open the chute. We are receiving positive feedback from customers about the introduction of these new services as additional options.”

Chappaqua Cleaners and Tailors

53 King Street, Chappaqua, NY

914 238-3414