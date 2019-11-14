Founded in 1966, the New Castle Historical Society (NCHS) is a non-profit educational organization that seeks to research, discover, collect, and preserve the history of the Town of New Castle. The NCHS is located in the Horace Greeley House and is open to the public for tours and research.

The Town of New Castle’s diverse history is evident in its many parks, buildings, roadways, trails, businesses, and organizations. Residents and visitors alike will quickly find that New Castle is home to many captivating historical narratives. These narratives range from the days of the Wappinger Confederacy’s use of the land, to the early Quaker settlement of the area, to stories from the Colonial Times, the Revolutionary War, and the 19th and 20th centuries.

At the NCHS, residents and visitors alike may experience the past by touring the Horace Greeley House and the many local history exhibitions on display, by performing historic research in the collection and archive, or by taking a self-guided walking tour of Horace Greeley’s former farm and downtown Chappaqua. 100 King Street, Chappaqua, NY 10514, newcastlehs.org

NCHS Annual Highlights

Historic Tin-Punch Workshop – January

Each January, workshop participants step back in time to become tinsmiths, also known as tinkers. Each participant makes several tin-punch decorations to take home.

Victorian Valentine’s Tea – February

A New Castle favorite every year! Participants make Victorian crafts for Valentine’s Day, and practice penmanship and etiquette, before sitting down to a formal Victorian Tea in the dining room of Horace Greeley House. Light refreshments will also be served. Held annually every February (exact date will vary year to year) for students in grades 2-4.

“Castles of New Castle” House Tour – May

Each year the NCHS hosts the “Castles of New Castle” House Tour every May. Local homeowners graciously open their interesting, beautiful, and historic homes to the public—all to support the historical society.

Ice Cream Social at the Greeley House – June

During the last week of school, the historical society hosts a “Make-you-own Ice Cream Social” at the Greeley House to celebrate the start of summer.

Live Music & Picnic in the Park – September

The NCHS’s Fall Benefit features a live band performing under the canopy of trees in the Chappaqua Station lawn and circle. Guests are encouraged to dance, dine, and get to know their neighbors. All proceeds from this elegant, early evening community picnic benefit the NCHS.

Community Sing, Holiday Crafts, & Tree Lighting – December

Held every December (specific date varies from year to year)

Annual Schedule of Activities:

– New Castle Community Sing presented by the Chappaqua Orchestra at Robert E. Bell Middle School (3:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m.).

– Old Fashioned Crafts Workshop, Greeley House (4 p.m.–6 p.m.) Children of all ages are invited to create old fashioned crafts and to help us decorate the community tree.

– As darkness falls (5 pm), the Horace Greeley High School Madrigal Choir leads the community in heartwarming-carols, and the lighting of the holiday tree commences.

Other Programs, Events, and Services

The NCHS offers guided tours of the Horace Greeley House, a public research room, educational programming, digital resources, and a gift shop. Please check the website for more information: newcastlehs.org