New Castle Historical Society Announces The Great Holiday Train Show

It’s full steam ahead for The Great Holiday Train Show at the New Castle Historical Society! This family friendly event at the Horace Greeley House Museum will be open from November 20, 2021 – January 9, 2022 on Saturdays and Sundays only at 11:00 am, 12:30, 2:00 and 3:30 p.m. This is sure to become a beloved holiday tradition!

The display will feature numerous vintage train sets, one dating back 100 years, running throughout the festively decorated rooms of the Horace Greeley House for the holidays. Children and adults alike can experience the magic of these heirloom items as they watch trains travel through such backdrops as a Bavarian countryside scene, the Rip Roaring 20’s, or ride the rails with the rugged Jesse James Gang, and then take it East to the New York Central….and more! Admission to this special event is $10 Members; $15 Non-Members; $8 Children 8 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at www.newcastlehs.org/events. Please be advised that space is limited for each time and all visitors over the age of 2 years will be required to wear a mask when inside the Horace Greeley House. The New Castle Historical Society is located at 100 King Street, Chappaqua, NY.

For further information on this or other upcoming programs contact Jennifer Plick, Executive Director at director@newcastlehs.org or call 914-238-4666.

HAPPENINGS News courtesy of the New Castle Historical Society