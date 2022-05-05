New Castle Dedicates a New Bench in Memory of “Great Poppy” Jack Feldman, Survivor of Auschwitz-Birkenau

Last Tuesday night, over 220 community members came together in commemoration of Yom Hashoah- Holocaust Remembrance Day. The students of Horace Greeley High School club ENOUGH (Educate Now on Understanding Genocide and Hate) co-sponsored the event with the Town of New Castle Holocaust and Human Rights Committee.

During the ceremony community members heard remarks from Chappaqua resident and Second Generation Survivor Betinna Prober, Holocaust Survivor Trudy Elbaum, County Executive George Latimer, Town Supervisor Lisa Katz, ENOUGH Presidents Jack Rosenberg and Gabe Adams.

The community heard songs, prayers and poems by the local clergy, Rabbi Brusso, Rabbi Greenberg, Rabbi Jaffe, Rabbi Sacks, Cantor Ezring and Reverend McJunkin.

The Daffodil Project is a worldwide project to commemorate the lives of the children lost during the Holocaust. The goal is to plant 1.5 million flowers across the world – one daffodil for every child killed. https://www.daffodilproject.net. In October of 2019, the community planted 750 daffodil bulbs at the New Castle Holocaust Memorial as part of the Daffodil Project.

The community was also inspired by the middle school and high school winners of the Third Annual Writing and Arts Contest for Holocaust Remembrance. The first place winners in each category shared their essay and/or artwork. The art is currently on display at the New Castle Town Hall.

The essays can be read here: https://mynewcastle.org/602/Holocaust-Human-Rights-Art-Writing-Winne

The town dedicated a bench at the New Castle Holocaust Memorial in memory of Jack Feldman, Survivor of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Jack was the beloved grandfather of Co Chair of the Town of New Castle Holocaust and Human Rights Committee Stacey Saiontz and great grandfather of ENOUGH Vice President Elliott Saiontz.