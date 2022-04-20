New Castle Ceremony will be Held Tuesday, April 26, to Commemorate Yom Hashoah

Residents of the New Castle community will gather in person at the New Castle Holocaust Memorial located on South Greeley Avenue on Tuesday, April 26th, 2022, at 6:30 PM, to commemorate Yom Hashoah – Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The commemoration will feature Holocaust Survivor Trudy Album and keynote speaker Bettina Prober. Mrs. Prober, a Chappaqua resident, is the daughter of Holocaust Survivor Thomas Aczel a Survivor of Auschwitz and Buchenwald. Thomas is the late grandfather of Horace Greeley Student club E.N.O.U.G.H. (Educate Now on Understanding Genocide and Hate) member, Benny Prober. Trudy Album is a Holocaust Survivor from Czechoslovakia who survived Auschwitz. Trudy will lead the community in the memorial candle lighting ceremony together with the students of E.N.O.U.G.H.

Other speakers include Town Supervisor Lisa Katz, Westchester County Executive George Latimer, Co-Presidents of E.N.O.U.G.H. Gabe Adams and Jack Rosenberg and members of the Town of New Castle Holocaust and Human Rights Committee and student members of Horace Greeley High School’s club E.N.O.U.G.H. Other participants include Rabbi Brusso, Rabbi Jaffe, Rabbi Sacks, Cantor Ezring and Reverend McJunkin.

As Gabe Adams and Jack Rosenberg recently shared in announcing the Third Annual Holocaust & Human Rights Art & Writing Contest, “The Holocaust is a human story that is relevant to all of us.” The Town of New Castle Holocaust and Human Rights Committee along with E.N.O.U.G.H. launched this contest to inspire and educate students on the lessons of the Holocaust and how these lessons apply in today’s world. The Middle School and High School winners of the Third Annual Holocaust and Human Rights Art and Writing Contest will be announced during the commemoration. The first place winners will be sharing their winning submissions with the community.

During the ceremony the town will also be dedicating a bench at the memorial in memory of Holocaust Survivor Jack Feldman, beloved Grandfather and Great-Grandfather of the Town of New Castle Holocaust & Human Rights Committee Co-Chair Stacey Saiontz and E.N.O.U.G.H. club member Elliott Saiontz. Jack Feldman’s story of survival is featured in the HBO Documentary “The Number on Great-Grandpa’s Arm.”