New Board Members Ziporah Janowski and Debby Ziering Join the Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center (HHREC) of White Plains, NY has announced their Board of Directors has elected Ziporah Janowski and Debby Ziering to join their board. Janowski and Ziering will serve three-year terms effective January 1, 2021.

“We are very pleased that Ziporah and Debby will be joining our board,” said Millie Jasper, Executive Director at the HHREC. “They have each been very supportive and engaged with HHREC over the years as speakers in our community, and we look forward to working with them to promote and support key initiatives we have planned for 2021 and beyond.”

Ziporah Janowski is the daughter of two Holocaust survivors and is a member of the HHREC Generation Forward Speakers Bureau, a group of second and third generation individuals sponsored by the HHREC. Her speeches have described what life was like as the American child of Polish Holocaust survivors and the lasting imprint being Holocaust survivors left upon her parents. She works with her husband David as Co-Owner and Director of Shane Fit Camps, a group of weight loss and wellness camps that operate throughout the United States. Previously she was a litigation attorney and worked with Marsh & McLennan Inc. and with Mercer Consulting, and she is a board member of Teatown Lake Reservation.

Debby Ziering is also the daughter of two Holocaust survivors and member of the HHREC Generation Forward Speakers Bureau. Her speeches recount her father’s story from the perspective of a young teen and discusses how her father’s story has impacted her life. The Ziering family story is recounted in the Herman and Lea Ziering Archive Center at the Manhattan College Genocide and Multicultural Center in Riverdale, New York. Ziering co-teaches 8th grader at SAR Academy in the Names Not Numbers© Program, an oral history film project which enables students to interview Holocaust survivors to learn about World War II and create a documentary.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Ziporah Janowski and Debby Ziering to our board at HHREC” said Michael Gyory, HHREC Board Chairperson. “They already play a very important role in our mission, and we are very excited to have them join our board to help us develop our plans to grow awareness of the important work we are doing, here in Westchester County, and, increasingly, across the country and around the world.”

About The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center is a not-for-profit organization based in White Plains New York that serves Westchester, Fairfield and neighboring counties. Their Mission is to enhance the teaching and learning of the lessons of the Holocaust and the right of all people to be treated with dignity and respect. We encourage students to speak up and act against all forms of bigotry and prejudice. Their work with students and teachers helps schools fulfill the New York State mandate that the Holocaust and other human rights abuses be included in their curriculum. Since 1994, they have brought the lessons of the Holocaust, genocide and human rights crimes to over 1,500 teachers, and through them to thousands of middle and high school students. Through their volunteer Educators Program Committee, the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center gives teachers the unique opportunity to develop programs for themselves and others. These programs not only enrich teachers’ knowledge about the Holocaust and related issues, but they also provide the lens through which to view all other human rights violations. For more information call 914.696.0738 email info@hhrecny.org .