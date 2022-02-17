At a May 12 Festival de Primavera, Neighbors Link to Honor Community Health Partners

– Celebrating those helping to ensure health equity during the COVID-19 health crisis –

On the evening of May 12 Neighbors Link, which provides vital services to the immigrant community in Westchester County, will host Festival de Primavera (Spring Festival), a gala event to honor community partners who have made a tangible impact in ensuring health equity during the COVID-19 health crisis. They will be honoring the Community Outreach Department of Northern Westchester Hospital and giving special recognition to the Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Legend Pharmacy. There will also be a special presentation of the Gabby Rosenfeld award to Martha Palomino.

The Community Outreach Department of Northern Westchester Hospital will be honored for their work to ensure that all members of the community have access to lifesaving interventions and information during the global pandemic. The Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Legend Pharmacy will receive special recognition for their efforts to provide healthcare services to the immigrant community during these times of heightened need.

The Gabby Rosenfeld “Be a Hero” award will be presented to Martha Palomino in recognition of her 12+ years of service to Neighbors Link as a dedicated board member and later a valued member of our staff. The recognition is named for the late Gabriel Rosenfeld, a WW II combat veteran and consummate volunteer who served on the board of directors of Neighbors Link and also supported many other community organizations throughout Westchester County.

The Festival de Primavera, an evening with “cocktails and strolling dinner under the stars,” is expected to bring together 300 supporters from the Neighbors Link community. The event will take place outdoors in a safe space where guests will be required to show proof of vaccination per current CDC guidelines. Funds raised at the event will be used to support Neighbors Link’s crucial work to build stronger communities through the integration and empowerment of immigrants.

For additional information please contact Adrienne Vogel at 914-666-3410 x114, avogel@neighborslink.org