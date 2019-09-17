Editor’s Note: A vital bipartisan/nonpartisan gathering (it’s for anyone of any political persuasion!) who wishes to convey their acknowledgment and protest against the spike in antisemitism that we are witnessing from NYC to London. Enough is enough.

IN RESPONSE TO WAVE OF VIOLENT ANTISEMITIC ATTACKS 13 JEWISH ADVOCACY GROUPS FORM COALITION, LAUNCH PROTESTS IN NEW YORK AND LONDON

New York, NY – In response to a string of violent attacks targeting the Jewish Community, Women Fight Antisemitism announces partnership with 12 Jewish Advocacy groups to combat Antisemitism beginning with protests in both New York and London on September 22, 2019

NYC Location: Mayor’s Office at NYC City Hall, 249-243 Broadway NYC 10007 Date/Time: September 22, 2019,12:00PM – 2:00PM (EST)

Event Page: ​https://womenfightantisemitism.org/events

Facebook URL: ​https://facebook.com/events/404143820453764

Directions Link: ​https://goo.gl/maps/G1NgFFx9G6D9H4Js7

UK Location: Golders Green, London, UK

Date/Time: September 22, 2019 5:00PM (UTC)

Facebook URL: ​https://facebook.com/events/369891873901814

The growing Coalition and ​NAME IT TO FIGHT IT! IT’S ANTISEMITISM! are being launched in response to an unprecedented wave of violence perpetrated against the Jewish Community. These are savage and unprovoked brutal attacks targeted at one community and one community only: Jews. The media networks and the mayors of major cities such as New York City and London are entirely responsible for naming and fighting these attacks. When the majority of people in Park Slope, just one neighborhood from Crown Heights, are not informed by the mayor and major news networks that visibly Jewish Americans are getting bricks thrown at them by Antisemites, we must hold the mayors and the major news networks of these cities accountable. This is a major issue. It must be given major attention.

1. WoMen Fight AntiSemitism​ ​is a nonpartisan group welcoming all genders and races to fight for equality and against AntiSemitism ​http://womenfightantisemitism.org

Nissan Jacobs,​ ​info@womenfightantisemitism.org

2. Yad Yamin – New York​ ​is a grassroots Zionist movement that is dedicated to exposing, addressing and confronting anti-Semitic activity in NYC. ​https://facebook.com/Yad-Yamin-New-York Karen Lichtbraun, ​klb910@gmail.com 3. Eye On Antisemitism​ (UK) monitoring anti-Semitism online and social media since 2008 http://eyeonantisemitism.co.uk

Ambrosine Shitrit, eyeonantisemitism@gmail.com

4. Campaign4Truth​ (UK) promotes understanding & context of the Jewish Diaspora, Israel and the Middle East. ​https://facebook.com/pg/campaign4T

Sharon Klaff, campaign4t@gmail.com

5. Combat Anti-Semitism​ is a non-partisan, international, grassroots movement of individuals and organizations, across all religions and creeds, united to combat the global rise of anti-Semitism. ​https://combatantisemitism.org

Emma Enig, emmaenig@gmail.com

6. Americans Against Antisemitism​, established by former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, is a grassroots coalition that mobilizes supporters to take social action against antisemites.​ ​https://americansaa.org

Israel Bitton, HikindPR@gmail.com

7. Stop Antisemitism​ is a part of a non-profit foundation that works to hold antisemites accountable and to create consequences for their bigoted actions by exposing the threat that they present to all Americans and showing how their ideologies conflict with American values, morals, and principles. ​https://stopantisemitism.org

Liora Rez, ​Liora@stopantisemitism.org

8. National​ ​Conference of Jewish Affairs​ (NJCA)​, Rabbi Aryeh Spero is author of “PUSH BACK: Reclaiming OurAmerican Judeo-Christian Spirit” and is president of Caucus For America.

9. ZOA​ was f​ounded in 1897, the Zionist Organization of America (“ZOA”) is the oldest pro-Israel organization in the United States. Since its founding in 1897, the Zionist Organization of America has been fighting for the Jewish people and the Land of Israel. Under the leadership of such illustrious presidents as Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, Rabbi Dr. Abba Hillel Silver, and current National President Morton A. Klein, the ZOA has been on the front lines of Jewish activism.

https://zoa.org