Mountainside to Offer Holiday Support in Anticipation of “Drinksgiving” and Winter Stressors

Chappaqua, NY – Thanksgiving is traditionally a time for reconnecting with loved ones over food and drinks, but for those in active addiction or recovery, it can present unhealthy temptations and added stress. With the Thanksgiving break quickly approaching, Mountainside treatment center in Chappaqua, NY will provide a free helpline and Virtual Recovery Support Groups for those in need of assistance for themselves or their loved ones this holiday season.

For people in recovery, the cold weather and shorter days of winter can lead to boredom and isolation, increasing their risk of relapse. Additionally, binge drinking over the Thanksgiving weekend has become increasingly popular, with Thanksgiving Eve even being nicknamed “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving” as many Americans pack local bars to celebrate the long weekend. With this in mind, Mountainside’s 24/7 Holiday Helpline will be available from November 25 to January 6 for all community members who are considering recovery or need help maintaining sobriety.

Mountainside is also providing virtual meetings for those battling addiction as well as people in recovery who are unable to attend a local support group in person during the holidays – whether due to distance, time, or inclement weather. The virtual groups will take place between December 3 and January 7 on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 PM EST. The groups will offer peer-to-peer support and allow people to share their experiences on a broad array of timely and engaging topics, including navigating the stress of the holidays. Meetings will be facilitated by Nicole Cordani, Recovery Support Clinician at Mountainside.

“The hustle and bustle of the holidays can be exciting, but can also be triggering for those who are trying to safeguard their sobriety,” says Amy Sedgwick, Mountainside’s Director of Clinical Operations. “By offering these services to the community for the very first time, we can give at-risk people the critical support they may need during the winter holidays.”

For additional support this holiday season, contact Mountainside’s Holiday Helpline at 833-200-6665 or visit mountainside.com/holiday-support to participate in a Virtual Recovery Support Group.

Mountainside Treatment Center

Mountainside is nationally recognized for the effectiveness of its drug and alcohol addiction treatment programs. Our Integrative Care Model provides a comprehensive set of treatment and care offerings coordinated by a multidisciplinary treatment team to best fit the unique needs and interests of each client. We are lauded for our ability to partner with each client and the client’s family and healthcare professionals in developing and executing individualized treatment plans that promote long-term sobriety. Learn more about Mountainside at mountainside.com.