More than 6.5 Million COVID Vaccine Doses Administered Across New York State

Governor Cuomo Announced 130,350 Doses Administered Across New York State in the Last 24 Hours
More than 1 Million Doses Administered Over Past Seven Days
Vaccine Dashboard Will Update Daily to Provide Updates on the State’s Vaccine Program; Go to ny.gov/vaccinetracker
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. 130,350 doses have been administered across New York’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 13 allocation of 795,155 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving today. New York providers have now administered 89.7 percent of total doses and 94.3 percent of first doses delivered in weeks 1 to 13. Delivery of the week 14 allocation begins mid-week.
“Thanks to our robust distribution infrastructure across the state and the men and women who work tirelessly to get shots into people’s arms, we are quickly working through our weekly vaccine supply,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are still millions of shots away from critical mass, and as our weekly allocation from the federal government grows, we will ramp up our efforts to continue our outreach to underserved communities and the most vulnerable New Yorkers. I salute all New Yorkers for how far we have come in our fight against COVID, and in order to maintain and build on our remarkable progress, it is important that we continue to be vigilant as we proceed with getting more people vaccinated.”
New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.
The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:
- Doctor’s letter, or
- Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
- Signed certification
Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows.
STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN
Total doses administered – 6,577,070
Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 130,350
Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,059,488
Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 22.1%
Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 11.3%
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past
24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past
24 hours
|Capital Region
|271,866
|3,832
|136,911
|2,396
|Central New York
|245,670
|3,807
|131,729
|2,076
|Finger Lakes
|279,554
|5,087
|144,813
|2,675
|Long Island
|504,146
|7,616
|279,976
|5,820
|Mid-Hudson
|421,148
|7,766
|214,194
|3,820
|Mohawk Valley
|120,622
|1,964
|64,787
|1,546
|New York City
|1,995,286
|47,552
|977,121
|27,764
|North Country
|140,785
|1,101
|77,794
|1,142
|Southern Tier
|148,057
|2,445
|77,169
|1,417
|Western New York
|289,025
|4,944
|160,269
|1,995
|Statewide
|4,416,159
|86,114
|2,264,763
|50,651
|
|1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1
Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2
Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3
Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4
Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5
Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17
|221,315
|119,925
|
341,240
|
1,588,585
|Week 6
Doses arriving
01/18- 01/24
|250,400
|462,395
|
712,795
|
2,301,380
|Week 7
Doses arriving
01/25 – 01/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8
Doses arriving
02/01 – 02/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9
Doses arriving
02/8 – 02/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10
Doses arriving
2/15 –
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11
Doses arriving
2/22 – 2/28
|393,530
|305,780
|699,310
|5,229,950
|Week 12
Doses arriving
03/01 – 03/07*
|1,020,660
|290,500
|1,311,160
|6,541,110
|Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14
|455,365
|339,790
|795,155
|7,336,265
|Region
|Total Doses Received
|Total Doses Administered
|% of Total Doses Administered/Received
|Capital Region
|449,300
|405,422
|90.2%
|Central New York
|417,835
|363,971
|87.1%
|Finger Lakes
|459,945
|417,405
|90.8%
|Long Island
|856,830
|771,758
|90.1%
|Mid-Hudson
|706,510
|618,039
|87.5%
|Mohawk Valley
|208,120
|183,693
|88.3%
|New York City
|3,258,485
|2,935,856
|90.1%
|North Country
|238,240
|217,916
|91.5%
|Southern Tier
|262,985
|222,873
|84.7%
|Western New York
|478,015
|440,137
|92.1%
|Statewide
|7,336,265
|6,577,070
|89.7%
New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.
New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.
The information in this post was via a news release from Governor Cuomo’s office.