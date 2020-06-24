Miles and Points Experts Unite to Launch Wing Tips

Register Now for Wing Tips June 30th Debut Course. Two Key ‘Miles and Points’ Experts will Explain How to Optimize your Credit Cards.

Chappaqua, New York – Credit card points and frequent flyer miles can be incredibly complicated. Getting the most out of your card benefits and earning and burning your rewards in the most productive and lucrative manner is achievable, but also very daunting. The coronavirus pandemic adds a whole new level of complexity. In these challenging times, The Points Mom, Cindy Greenstein, is teaming up with Rob Karp, founder and CEO of MilesAhead, to launch “Wing Tips”, an in-depth learning experience for those who want to optimize their credit card benefits and continue to maximize their rewards for when they are ready to resume traveling.

The first Wing Tips class is scheduled for June 30, 2020, at 12 p.m., and will focus on “Optimizing Your Amex Platinum Card Benefits in a Covid-19 World.” The first half of the class will focus on the generous benefits that Amex Platinum recently announced and offer creative tips on how to take advantage of existing benefits for those of us who may not be traveling. Rob and Cindy will also discuss the best ways to use all of the Amex points you have been accumulating while sheltering at home. In the second half of the class, the duo will be answering questions that attendees submit in advance. The cost is $25 per class. Participants can register on-line: http://www.milesahead.co/wing-tips

Rob Karp stated, “I’m super excited to announce MilesAhead’s new partnership with The Points Mom, Cindy Greenstein. Building on our combined 14 years of experience, we will help others navigate the world of miles and points amid the coronavirus pandemic. I have no doubt that our Wing Tips attendees will gain valuable insight. I look forward to sharing our passion for travel.”

Cindy Greenstein stated, “Rob Karp’s depth of understanding the points and miles game is very impressive. His enthusiasm is contagious. We will travel again, and I am confident that we can help our Wing Tips attendees learn how to play the game so they can travel for free.”

Rob Karp is the Founder and CEO of MilesAhead, a luxury hospitality company creating unforgettable experiences of the highest quality. At age 14, Rob founded MilesAhead to help travelers use their frequent flyer miles. Today, MilesAhead manages over $15 million of travel for a network of high-net worth individuals, families and businesses. In the face of the COVID-19 crisis, Rob launched Travel Cares, a non-profit organization aiming to support and educate the hospitality industry through giving back while moving forward. Rob is a self-proclaimed aviation geek and avid golfer.

Cindy Greenstein is a mom with three kids. She is a former lawyer and CPA but her focus now is on her family and traveling for free – using rewards. Cindy’s free vacations have ranged from domestic trips to places like Chicago, NYC and Boston to more adventurous destinations like London, Costa Rica, Israel, Hawaii, British Columbia, Paris, Amsterdam, Morocco and, most recently, Singapore. Her savings per trip have ranged from $250 – $26,000! She shares her knowledge with her clients through consultations and subsequent periodic check-ins and reminders to stay on task. She manages her clients as she does herself, never letting them miss an opportunity to score some extra bonuses and ensuring that they use “the right card” for all of their spending.

