Middle Aging … Expanding Into the Life You REALLY Want

“Hi, My name is René Syler. I have spent the last three decades of my life in front of the camera as a news anchor/TV host but I really want to produce and direct.”

This is how I introduced myself on the group Zoom call.

How did I, a 61-year-old mother of two grown children, end up on a call with a bunch of 20 and 30-something creatives?

I’m glad you asked.

I spent years in local news as a reporter and anchor, before moving on to CBS where I was one of four co-hosts for the network’s morning show. From there, it was on to talk shows and a vacation reality show during which time I was also creating content for my website, goodenoughmother.com.

But there was an undeniable pull, and the more I created, the more I wanted to create. But where to start? And was it too late?

I think a lot of us fall into that familiar trap at middle age; feeling like we are too old. Society expects this is the time when we, especially as women, are supposed to get S-M-A-L-L. We have worked the best years of our lives, and now it’s to shrivel up until we are dust and then blow away into the wind, with no one being the wiser.

Nope. Not me.

And not you either.

Tired of the unpredictability of content creation, I decided to go back to work full-time. I was hired to be the brand manager of Traffic Sales and Profit, an Atlanta-based company that supports Black entrepreneurs through its programs and live events. They had launched a streaming network and needed someone to oversee that; I took the job and went to work.

And thus began what I call, my “Middle Age Expansion”. Not pivot because I didn’t stop on a dime and go in a completely different direction. I am expanding on the skills I have used the last three decades and found ways to utilize them differently.

To my new gig, I bring 30 years of TV experience. I know how to communicate on camera which means I know how to coach others. I have written for TV news which means I know how to write for clarity. I picked up knowledge from great producers so I work with the entire production in mind. And watching photographers closely taught me how to think visually. I use each and every one of these skills in my new job.

Here are three things that worked for me as I expanded into Middle Age

1. Stop the clock. I think this is really big for women especially because our lives have been dictated by the biological clock or society telling us we needed to be married and settled by a certain time. I am here to tell you this is a big, fat lie. You stop when you’re ready to stop and not a moment before.

2. Exercise regularly. This is HUGE! I get my best ideas when I am exercising. I also feel unstoppable. Make sure you are incorporating weights into your routine; nothing will make you feel like more of a bad*ss than slinging iron.

3. Get a mentor who is younger than you. This is super important. Everyone on my team is 15-30 years younger than me. I share my knowledge with them, but I get so much more! I am continually learning new trends and ways of viewing things.

For this year, I have a big goal. I want to be part of the writing, producing, or directing team of a short film. Frankly, I don’t see why I cannot.

It’s time for us to dream again and to remember they only die when we stop chasing them.

Let’s E-X-P-A-N-D!