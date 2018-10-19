Medoff Lecture on “FDR, Immigration and the Jews” to Commemorate 80th Anniversary of Kristallnacht

Manhattanville College Department of World Religions and the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center are proud to present a lecture by Rafael Medoff, entitled “FDR, Immigration Policy and the Jews” on Wednesday, November 7 at 7 p.m., at Manhattanville College.

This presentation is part of the Distinguished Lecture series and will also commemorate the 80th Anniversary of Kristallnacht (Night of Broken Glass) which takes place on November 9th. This event is FREE and open to the public, but registration is requested.

Dr. Medoff is an Historian and Founding Director of The David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies. The David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust studies teaches the history and lessons of America’s response to the Holocaust through scholarly research, public events, publications and educational programs. Dr. Medoff is also an editor and author of 17 books about Jewish history and the Holocaust. His forthcoming book “The Jews Should Keep Quiet: President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Rabbi Stephen S. Wise and the Holocaust.” will be published in 2019.

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center’s mission is to enhance the teaching and learning of lessons of Holocaust and the right of all people to be treated with dignity and respect. We encourage students to speak up and act against all forms of bigotry and prejudice. Some of our programs and initiatives include:

A Speakers Bureau, comprised of Holocaust Survivors and Liberators, who through first hand story telling reach over 25,000 students per year.

Provide curriculum with key lessons from the Holocaust for educators to use in fulfilling the NYS mandate, as well as professional development workshops. Free downloads of a Holocaust curriculum to teachers from across the country.

Train thousands of Middle and High School students in our Human Rights Institutes. These student Upstanders return to their schools with a mission to develop human rights awareness among

Community programs include an annual Countywide Yom Hashoah Holocaust Commemoration and Annual Kristallnacht Commemoration

Robust programs of Events and Distinguished Lectures



Please click on the EVENTS tab on the HHREC website to register. For more information please contact Executive Director, Millie Jasper mjasper@hhrecny.org and visit our website www.hhrecny.org or call 914 696-0738.

.

