Mark your Calendar: March 27 Cycle for Survival Benefit with LIVE MUSIC FROM RED GRENADINE

Red Grenadine will be performing at Lucy’s Lounge in Pleasantville on March 27, 8 p.m., to help raise funds toward cancer research. A $25 donation will be collected at the door. Come one, come all! “We are participating in this fundraiser because it allows us to help support such a worthy cause while doing what we love to do,” Jenn Filardi, one of the lead singers of Red Grenadine, told the Inside Press.

100% of the evening’s proceeds will go directly “toward cutting edge research at Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.”

For more about Red Grenadine: https://www.theinsidepress.com/its-only-rock-n-roll-and-these-parents-love-it/

For more information about Cycle for Survival: https://www.cycleforsurvival.org