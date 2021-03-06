March 6 Update On the New York State Vaccination Program

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced more than 3.5 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of 11AM today, New York providers have administered 96 percent of first doses so far delivered. The Week 12 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers for administration.

“While we are seeing good progress in our fight to lower the infection rate and continuing to open up sectors of our economy, we must double down on getting more people vaccinated because this is what will determine our long-term success,” Governor Cuomo said. “With more than 3.5 million New Yorkers having now received at least one shot of the vaccine, our team is on the ground working with local leaders to make the vaccine accessible to all New Yorkers so we can get even more shots into people’s arms. We finally have a strong ally in the White House who understands the urgency of an effective vaccine distribution infrastructure, and we will continue to work with providers here in New York to make sure they have the resources they need to operate at maximum capacity.”

Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor’s letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows. Beginning week 9, allocation totals are inclusive of some excess vaccine doses that have been reallocated from the federal Long Term Care Facility program. The allocation totals below include 80 percent of the week 12 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites on Sunday.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received – 3,676,500

First Doses Administered – 3,517,416; 96%

Total Doses Received – 5,932,415

Total Doses Administered – 5,342,262

Region Total Doses Received (1st and 2nd) Total Doses Administered (1st and 2nd) % of Total Doses Administered/Received (1st and 2nd) Capital Region 362,535 331,895 91.5% Central New York 323,750 288,915 89.2% Finger Lakes 360,125 336,862 93.5% Long Island 754,445 643,250 85.3% Mid-Hudson 569,145 490,445 86.2% Mohawk Valley 175,510 148,801 84.8% New York City 2,605,710 2,371,511 91.0% North Country 194,200 180,784 93.1% Southern Tier 196,235 185,274 94.4% Western New York 390,760 364,525 93.3% Statewide 5,932,415 5,342,262 90.1%

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6 Doses arriving 01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7 Doses arriving 01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8 Doses arriving 02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9 Doses arriving 02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10 Doses arriving 2/15 –

2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11 Doses arriving 2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12 Doses arriving 03/01 – 03/07* 470,070 232,405 702,465 5,932,415

*These numbers represent 80 percent of the Week 12 Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The full Week 12 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, March 7.

To date, New York providers have administered 96 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government’s limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.

The above information was via news sent by the office of the New York State Governor.