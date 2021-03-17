Local Westchester Gymnasts Take Home NINE Gold Medals at State Championship

World Cup Gymnastics boys’ team competed this past weekend at the New York State Championship held at World Class Gymnastics Academy on March 14, 2021. Over 500 gymnasts competed at this exciting event.

To support a safe competition during Covid-19, the championship was divided into three sites throughout the state. At the completion of the competitions, scores were merged to determine individual rankings by level. World Cup Gymnastics proudly reported that their masked champions took home nine gold medals!

A definite standout at the event was Level 6 (Ages 10-11) gymnast, Dylan Davenport from Stamford, CT. Dylan received three gold medals on Floor (11.1), Pommel Horse (11.2) and High Bar (10.4) and earned a silver medal on Parallel Bar (10.4) making him the All Around Champion with a score of 61.600. His teammate Sawyer Robertson from Mt. Kisco took the silver medal on High Bar with a score of 10.1 and Gabriel Zybert of Pleasantville earned a silver medal on Floor (10.5). Congratulations to Kavi Manchanda of Tarrytown and Victor Dyakin of Scarsdale who had events that scored in the top 6

The Level 8 (ages 13-14) boys took home three gold medals. Stamford, CT native Michael Davenport earned a gold medal on Pommel Horse (12.8) and a silver medal on Floor (12.5) earning the 2nd spot All Around. His teammate Noah Rock from Chappaqua took home two gold medals on Rings (12.1) and High Bar (12.1) and a Bronze medal on Vault (11.3). Scarsdale native, Alex Dyakin was close behind Noah earning the silver medal on High Bar (12.1) and the Bronze medal on Floor (12.4). Congratulations to Carmel resident Andrew Sinnot who had two events in the top 5.

Level 10 seniors had their last meet before they venture off to college. JT Basulto from Hartsdale walked off with a gold medal on High Bar (12.7), a silver medal on Floor (14.1) and Pommel Horse (13.1) and a bronze medal All Around. Ihor Tarasenko from Manhattan walked off with the gold medal on High Bar (13.9).

“Our boys’ team missed most of last year’s competitions when many gyms, including ours, closed because of the pandemic,” said Jason Hebert, Director of World Cup Gymnastics. “Fortunately, they continued to train by working out with their coaches on Zoom and conditioning on their own. They were able to quickly pick up where they left off when they were allowed to return to the gym. Their efforts paid off and they should be very proud of their accomplishments,” he added.

World Cup Gymnastics has been training State, Regional and National Champions for over 25 years. It is deemed one of the most revered recreational and competitive gymnastics programs in the state offering mommy and me classes for infants, pre-school gymnastics, school-age recreational gymnastics, tumbling for cheerleaders and competitive teams. For more information, please call 914-238-4967 or visit www.worldcupgymnastics.com.

News courtesy of World Cup Gymnastics