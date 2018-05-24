LobsterFest Fun for Attendees of the Northern Westchester Business Network

Inside Chappaqua and Inside Armonk: The Magazines for New and North Castle

May 23, 2018  Katonah, NY— Savoring a warm weather evening, dozens attending the Northern Westchester Business Network (NWBN), took time out to mingle, i.e. network–and also chow down on some truly excellent lobster rolls, via a fine selection (or Lobster Mac & Cheese) provided by LobsterCraft. Attendees took seats at long tables outside on a great lawn, and also inside around the bar area, if that was your preference, in the home of the picturesque American Legion Post 1575.

The NWBN, an education-oriented business networking group since 2005 (“Our focus these last years has shifted to be more heavily education oriented,” this reporter was told), invited six chambers to come enjoy the”LobsterFest” event for a casual time for all and also for a chance to learn about membership in the network.  If you are interested in learning more about NWBN and its programming, write to: owisdom@optonline.net  — Grace Bennett

Founders and Members of the Northern Westchester Business Network

