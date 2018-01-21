‘Kiss Today Goodbye” at the Westchester Broadway Theater

A CHORUS LINE

Conceived and originally directed and choreographed by

Michael Bennett

Music by Marvin Hamlisch

Lyrics by Edward Kleban

Book by James Kirkwood Jr. & Nicholas Dante



Directed and Choreographed by Mark Martino

Musical Direction by Bob Bray

January 11– April 1, 2018

Elmsford, NY– WBT opened it’s 2018 theatre season with the hit Broadway musical A Chorus Line. This mega-hit captures the very soul of musical theater, and is one of the longest-running Broadway musicals ever. This beloved and iconic musical by James Kirkwood & Nicholas Dante with a brilliant and show-stopping score by Marvin Hamlisch & Lyrics by Edward Kleban, is a celebration of those unsung heroes of the Musical Theatre, the chorus dancers, valiant, over- dedicated, underpaid and highly trained troopers who back up the star and often make them look more talented. The characters portrayed in A Chorus Line are based upon the real life experiences of Broadway dancers.

Everything is on the line for 17 dancers as they audition for a highly sought-after place in the chorus of a Broadway musical. Through this exhausting process, their stories and vulnerabilities are laid on the line as they ultimately come together and become one singular sensation! In a brilliant fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, the musical features one powerhouse number after another including “What I Did for Love,” “One,” and “I Can Do That.”

Considered groundbreaking when it opened on Broadway in 1975, the musical went on to win nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Today, it remains as touching and powerful as when it debuted and is one of the longest running musicals on Broadway.

