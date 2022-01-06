The Tremendous Impact of Stefanie May’s Brainchild–‘THE CAP CARES’ Volunteer Rewards Program

Editor’s Note: Behind the scenes of the iconic Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, impressive efforts to help the community in multiple arenas, are an ongoing pursuit, thanks to the efforts of Marketing Director Stefanie May and her small army of volunteers. Here’s but a snapshot of #TheCapCares programming, and how you can make a difference too simply by supporting the amazing shows and artists performing throughout the year. Visit www.thecapitoltheatre.com
When Stefanie May took on the role of Marketing Director at the legendary Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, she knew she wanted to make a difference. Beyond selling out shows with successful marketing campaigns from Tame Impala & Kacey Musgraves to Elvis Costello & Cheap Trick, Stef created “The Cap Cares” volunteer rewards program that has made a tremendous impact on the local community.
- Stefanie hand-picked volunteer opportunities last September and October, from gardening to sorting medical supplies, that community members could pick from and receive free concert tickets for their hard work.
- After seven weeks, Stefanie gathered 192 volunteers across 18 events from 11 non-profit organizations, with 475 hours of service (more stats below).
- Stefanie is working to make the volunteer program part of a larger year-round program that will promote food drives, toy drives, and fundraising campaigns aimed at improving lives within the venue’s community.
- She has worked with Westchester County companies like Afya Foundation, which “rescues unused medical supplies and equipment and humanitarian goods to help those in need around the world,” the non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization Our New Way Garden, which was created to educate the public about locally and naturally grown food, and the Hilltop Hanover Farm and Environmental Center, which is dedicated to the development and advancement of sustainable agriculture.
- Due to the devastating effect that COVID-19 has had on the live music industry, Stefanie also volunteered her time on the Social Media team for the National Independent Venue Association to pass the Save Our Stages Act in December 2020
- About The Capitol Theatre: Designed by celebrated architect Thomas Lamb in 1926 and listed in The National Register of Historic Places, The Capitol Theatre is located 30 miles from NYC. The 2,000-capacity theater, known as “the original rock palace,” showcased legends such as Traffic, The Grateful Dead, Black Sabbath, Chuck Berry, David Bowie, Janis Joplin, Pink Floyd, and The Rolling Stones. Jerry Garcia called it one of his two favorite venues in the USA. In 2012, the theatre underwent a major renovation under the guidance of music entrepreneur Peter Shapiro. Since then, it has hosted major performers including Bob Dylan, Phil Lesh, Ringo Starr, Joan Baez, Skrillex, Bonnie Raitt, Snoop Dogg, Kacey Musgraves, The Strokes, Tom Petty, Cyndi Lauper, and Willie Nelson, as well as comedians like Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer. The New York Times raves: “A rock theater that looks and sounds as good as the Capitol is something to celebrate.”