Dec. 14, 2018, Chappaqua, NY –Both supporting a great cause–Chappaqua’s Making Headway Foundation–and embarking on some early shopping was in full swing at ICD Contemporary Jewelry’s holiday fundraiser!

For more information about the Making Headway Foundation, visit: https://www.theinsidepress.com/making-headway-foundation-approves-over-350000-in-grants-to-help-children-with-brain-tumors

For additional donations, please go to: www.MakingHeadway.org