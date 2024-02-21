How Relay For Life Proves that Cancer isn’t Stronger than the Strength of Our Community

The Relay For Life event, first created by The American Cancer Society in 1985, has evolved into the world’s largest volunteer fundraiser. The American Cancer Society supports fundraisers and donates all money raised to cancer patients and their caregivers, thereby assisting patients facing the heavy financial burden of treatment. Every year, hundreds of people gather at the Horace Greeley High School field to support the Relay For Life Fundraising event run by students and teacher organizers.

This year, on May 18, Horace Greeley will again host the Relay for Life event and will welcome students and local residents to a lively atmosphere with food trucks, live music, all-night activities, and carnival themed booths created by the Chappaqua high school students. Who wouldn’t want to attend? Local food trucks such as Kona Ice and Three Little Pigs Barbeque will be on hand to provide delicious food that attendees can purchase. Part of their revenue is donated to the cause.

A Light that Brings Hope

The highlight of the Relay For Life event is the Luminaria ceremony where glowing paper bags circle the track and spell out “HOPE” on the bleachers. This seemingly simple act holds a symbolic meaning for the family and friends of individuals who lost their battle to this horrible disease. When participants walk around the track, they share a vision of a world where cancer no longer threatens their loved ones. Luminaria bags are available to purchase for $10 allowing you to make a donation and have a meaningful impact on the event.

During a recent interview with Sarah Payes, one of the event co-chairs, stated that “Each year I get chills when the field lights go out and the purple glow sticks start to brighten.”

The event’s main stars are the survivors, honored each year by walking a lap around the track with their loved ones while the crowd cheers in support. Additionally, the Relay For Life Sponsors go the extra mile to try to make cancer survivors have an extra special night. Food and other goodies are catered for the survivors.

Survivors Share Stories

Many of the survivors choose to speak to share their cancer journey and story. On this night, the saying cancer never sleeps rings true as events and activities are held until sunrise. Its many poignant moments symbolize resilience and unity.

Seniors Olivia Bialek and Sarah Payes, co-chairs for the Relay For Life Club, raised an impressive $53,000 last year and are aiming for $65,000 this year. “This year we decided to raise our goal over $10,000 dollars more because we know our community can do it! Every club member is more invested than ever before and we are sure that our community will step up as well.” said Bialek. Both Payes and Bialek stressed the importance of turnout to the event. “The higher the attendance the more likely our goal will be achieved,” said Payes.

Both Olivia and Sarah have been involved with the club since their freshman year of high school. Their participation is rooted in personally experiencing the loss of loved ones to cancer. “I knew I wanted to join the relay when my grandma passed away from lung cancer when I was 10.” Bialek explained. “My sisters had belonged in the club, and I was eager to make a difference, but I was too young to make my mark. When it was my turn to be a Greeley student, I jumped at the first opportunity I saw to help with a cause that was so dear to me.”

“A Chance to Step Up and Fight”

Similarly, Sarah lost her grandmother and uncle to cancer but that just enforced her eagerness and determination to volunteer for this cause. “As someone who has been affected by the loss of loved ones due to cancer, making the decision to join Relay For Life was easy. My grandmother passed away from cancer a few years ago and my great uncle passed away last December after a long battle with cancer. Relay has given me a chance to step up and fight for my loved ones, along with the millions of people who have been affected by this disease. I want to do all I can towards cancer prevention and to help support people who are currently battling, and their families.”

For those eager to contribute to the event, there are many ways to make an impact. If you can’t attend the event, donations and volunteering may be explored by contacting livbialek@gmail.com; anyone may run their own carnival-themed booth at the event.

In the months leading up to the event, the local high school chapter hopes to raise over $10,000 dollars and works tirelessly to ensure that the event is a success. To the club members, this event is the highlight of their year.

“To me, Relay For Life is more than a fundraiser, a one night event, or an extracurricular activity, it is a community. Club members quickly became close friends which is incredibly special to me,” said Payes. “I’ve met so many great people through Relay that I may not have gotten a chance to know otherwise.

“Our club is a naturally supportive group of people that show up because they care about the cause and want to do something meaningful. We all take turns inspiring each other with our ideas, hard work, and commitment.”

As the event unfolds on the Greeley campus, people of all ages demonstrate their reliance towards this terrible disease, affirming that we will prevail against cancer. The horrifying fact that 10 million people die from cancer each year provides urgency in finding a cure while honoring those tragically lost in the Chappaqua community.