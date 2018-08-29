Horace Greeley High School Recognizes 90 Years!

Horace Greeley High School will recognize the Chappaqua Central School district’s 90th Anniversary during ‘Homecoming’ weekend Friday, September 14th through Saturday, September 15th. In September 1928, Chappaqua School District opened on the site of Robert E. Bell Middle School, serving grades K-12. In 1957, grades 9-12 were relocated to its present site, in its current configuration.

The weekend will kick-off with the Varsity Volleyball Team playing Arlington in the Main Gym at 4:30 p.m. Food trucks, a Spirit Walk including decades worth of Greeley memorabilia and spirited activities organized by student clubs will open to the community at 5 p.m. There are rumblings that the ever-popular dunk tank may return to add to the excitement. The evening will cap off with Friday Night Lights as Greeley Varsity Football faces Walter Panas High School on the Greeley Competition Field at 7 p.m. This year the team welcomes Joe Kearns, Varsity head coach. Be on the lookout for future Quakers taking the field at halftime. The band, cheerleaders and vocal group (tba) will bring on the school spirit throughout the evening.

Homecoming Weekend Game Schedule

(subject to change)

Friday 9/14

4:30 p.m. Varsity Volleyball vs. Arlington

7 p.m. Varsity Football vs. Walter Panas

Saturday 9/15

11 a.m. Varsity Field Hockey vs. North Rockland

12 p.m. Varsity Girls Soccer vs. Red Hook

2 p.m. Varsity Boys Soccer vs. Saunders