Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center Annual Benefit Honoring Andrew Greenspan

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center will honor Andrew Greenspan, Principal, GHP Office Realty at their annual benefit on October 28. Scott Shay, co-founder and chairman of Signature Bank, will be the keynote speaker.

Andrew Greenspan is a native New Yorker who has resided in Westchester for nearly his entire life. He is a graduate of Scarsdale High School, has a Bachelor of Arts from Hamilton College, and a Master of Science from the Sloan School of Business at MIT. In 1999, he founded GHP Office Realty with James J. Houlihan. As Principal of GHP, he manages the daily operations of the White Plains based company, which began by acquiring and operating individual multi-tenanted suburban New York office buildings. The partners presently own and manage buildings in Westchester, Rockland, Fairfield, and Bergen Counties.

Mr. Greenspan is a longtime Board Member of the Westchester Business and Professional Division of the UJA Federation and is the past recipient of the March of Dimes Real Estate Award. He is a member of the President’s Circle at the Sloan School/MIT and is a member of the Founder’s Club at Hamilton College.

Mr. Greenspan and his wife, Karen, currently reside in Chappaqua and Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Scott Shay is the son of a Holocaust survivor. Mr. Shay’s father, George, lived in a small town in Lithuania, when the Nazis killed members of his family. Because of this father’s history and his concern about anti-Semitism, Mr. Shay wrote Getting Our Groove Back: How to Energize American Jewry and In Good Faith: Questioning Religion and Atheism . His next book, Conspiracy U: A Case Study , comes out in October.

The annual benefit will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Westchester Country Club, 99 Biltmore Avenue, Rye, New York, 10580.

For more information, please contact Millie Jasper, Executive Director, mjasper@hhrecny.org or 914.696.0738

