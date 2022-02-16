Hollis Laidlaw & Simon Reflect on a 50th Anniversary

This year marks Hollis Laidlaw & Simon’s 50th anniversary. On this milestone, we reflect on our evolution, our proud history, and lasting success. When Stu Shamberg incorporated our firm in 1972, concentrating the practice in land use & zoning law, he couldn’t have imagined that 50 years later, the firm would grow to include a new generation of talented lawyers, robust practice areas like trusts & estates, expanded practices in land use & zoning, corporate, real estate, litigation & dispute resolution, guardianship, and employment, and hundreds of loyal clients from all over Westchester and neighboring counties, and Connecticut and New Jersey.

Today, Hollis Laidlaw & Simon has evolved into a thriving full-service firm, due in no small part to what our founders established those 50 years ago: a commitment to excellence.

“Stu had a tremendous reputation, which served as the foundation for us to grow and grow and be burnished by all the successful cases that we’ve had through the years,” said Partner Dan Hollis, who joined the firm in 1990 and bridges the gap between the days of Stu Shamberg and retired Partner John Marwell, and today’s other named partners Moira Laidlaw and David Simon.

One of our most booming practice areas, trusts & estates, has certainly benefited from that foundation. Laidlaw, who heads the practice, said that when she joined in 2014, “We recognized pretty quickly what synergies there were between the firm’s phenomenal litigation and land use practice and my trusts & estates experience.”

Now the trusts & estates practice is nine lawyers and eight staff strong and helps over 300 families a year with estate planning and administration, high-net-worth tax planning, guardianship, and Medicaid asset protection.

The firm further evolved in 2018 with the addition of Managing Partner Simon, who bolstered the firm’s corporate and litigation practice. Our clients benefit tremendously from David’s multidisciplinary experience in corporate governance, commercial litigation, real estate litigation, guardianship litigation, and employment law and his ability to evaluate complex issues where multiple practice areas intersect.

While the firm has evolved in many ways, our long-standing relationships in the community have remained strong for 50 years. “The people we deal with know our reputation,” Simon said. “We’re known and respected in the courts and by the local planning and zoning boards, because Stu, John, and Dan set a very high standard that the firm remains committed to upholding.”

Through all the uncertainties of the last half-century, one thing has remained constant: our dedication to finding solutions to our clients’ legal needs. “We built this firm on the foundation of excellence and on our devotion to our clients,” said Hollis. “That was our commitment 50 years ago and will remain our commitment long into the future.” We look forward to serving our clients for the next 50 years.

About Hollis Laidlaw & Simon

Hollis Laidlaw & Simon P.C. provides the high level service of a boutique firm with the breadth of a full service firm. For 50 years, we have served clients throughout Westchester County, New York City, and abroad, offering solutions to our clients’ needs in litigation and dispute resolution, trusts and estates, elder law, corporate, employment, real estate, and land use and zoning, the cornerstone on which we built our reputation. www.hollislaidlaw.com