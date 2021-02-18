Hickory is wood, Tweed is wool

Catching up with Sports Enthusiast Skip Beitzel, the Iconic owner of Hickory & Tweed

Skip shared with me his love for Armonk and feels blessed to be a staple in our community.

The architectural touches, colors, and Stowe-like feel of their building is true and will remain everlasting as his family-run business will one day be passed down to future generations.

Skiing is the new biking.

Do you remember when bicycles were spinning off the shelves like hand sanitizer back in April/ May of last year? When inventory was low, factories were shutting down, trying to find a spare part was impossible, and asking someone if they had a bike rack for sale was a laughable offense? Well, reservations and bookings showed that the 2020-2021 ski season was going to demand the same. There was no break for employees or suppliers between the seasons as the bikes were still out while the snow started to fall. Skip was heavily focused on “getting through the winter.” Skiing was top of mind.

In charge of buying and merchandising, Geri Moore, Debbie Coldwell, and Skip’s wife Michaela hustle to refresh and restock their downstairs inventory, while listening to the sound of boots banging on the floor above as skiers and boarders rush the store for fittings.

Hickory and Tweed has a narrow and deep product philosophy, “carry what we love, know why we love it, and our customers will trust us.” The store has been carrying the Patagonia brand for 35 years, and Bogner is going on 60 years. “Hold tight, Jennifer we’re just jamming here,” he insists in a genuine soft-spoken mixture of tones, Skip’s phones were ringing off the hook. And they were not going to stop anytime soon…

It wouldn’t be long before it was bike season again. “We have a lot of dedicated bikers here,” Skip explains to me. As an avid user of his electric bike, Skip sometimes uses it to get back and forth to work. With pedal-assist, he can crush the massive hills and arrive at the shop sweat-free. These too were and still are in high demand. Waiting for suppliers to get restocked after last year, I learned it has been a slow build of inventory but it will in fact be ready and available for you and your family.



Skip is active.

When he’s not praying for snow in Armonk, he is praying for waves in Ocean City, NJ. Skip has been a surfer for over half of a century. He CAN snowboard, but prefers his two legs to work independently (via skis). He also skateboards. In fact, back in 1977 Skip built the first skateboard park in the northeast, it was called Wonderwave. Any 1970s skaters out there?? You knew this place.

Wait, I’m not done… in his free time, Skip goes on an annual, consecutive trip to Alta with the same group of friends every year since 1968; that is 51 years of awesome with, believe it or not, the employees he met when he first started working at Hickory and Tweed (lift jaw now).

Today, Skip celebrates his 36th successful year of ownership.

Feeling inspired?

In Skip, We Trust.