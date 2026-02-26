Healthy Vibes

Every March and April, I feel a sense of relief when the snow finally melts – especially after this winter – and we can return outdoors and ease back into routines that involve movement and fresh air. From a walk with friends, to a bike ride, or any activity that gets us moving and soaking up some sunshine.

This season has a way of encouraging us to pause, reset, and take better care of ourselves. As the days grow longer and the air feels lighter, it becomes easier, and more appealing to focus on our overall well-being: physically, mentally, and emotionally.

In these Spring/Health & Wellness issues, we explore growing shifts in healthcare and what it truly means to feel well through some wonderful articles.

Armonk highlights holistic medicine and the power of treating the whole person through a local business, The Well Center. It has been a true joy getting to know founders and owners Deb Ross and Michele Zipper. A heartfelt thank-you to writer, Ella Ilan, for offering such thoughtful insight into their history, philosophy, healthcare model, and impressive depth of knowledge.

Our Chappaqua cover story, written by Ronni Diamondstein, takes a close look at dance – movement with meaning. Through the wide range of dance classes offered by the New Castle Recreation Department, residents can build strength, balance, and confidence while experiencing the joy and connection that dance brings. Whether you’re just starting out or rediscovering your rhythm, these classes offer physical, mental, and social benefits for all ages and abilities.

In Pleasantville, fitness isn’t just a routine – it’s an experience. Writer Abby Luby shows us how boutique studios are redefining wellness by offering personalized workouts, expert guidance, and a strong sense of community that big-box gyms can’t match. She speaks with the owners of three neighborhood studios about finding the perfect fit for every body and achieving unique fitness goals. Discover how these local gems are helping residents move, work hard, and thrive – one boutique session at a time.

Together, these stories – and many others in these issues – invite you to rethink wellness not as a one-size-fits-all solution, but as a thoughtful and intentional partnership in your health journey.

As you read these articles, you’ll discover meaningful perspectives on wellness, from the importance of physical therapy for women throughout life to the restorative power of nature and the outdoors on both body and mind.

They are designed to inform, inspire, and encourage small but worthwhile steps toward better health this spring. Whether you’re exploring a new approach to care, moving your body with intention, or simply spending more time outside, we hope these stories help you embrace the season feeling energized, balanced, and well.

Enjoy our health & wellness editions.

– Elise Trainor, Publisher & Editor-in-Chief