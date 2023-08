As we were going to press, a lovely gathering took place at The Miller House to celebrate a grant of $4,177.80 presented by the New York Society of the Children of the American Revolution organization to The Friends of Miller House. The donation will be used to help fund children’s programs at Miller House. Please mark your calendar for September 23, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. for an Open House planned at the North White Plains former headquarters of George Washington!