Governor Hochul Updates News Yorkers on State’s Progress Combating Covid-19

by

Reported by the Governor on August 25, 2021: 55,600 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours

16 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide

“COVID-19 is still a threat to hardworking New Yorkers, and although we’re fighting every day to keep them safe, we need everyone who’s able to get vaccinated right away,” Governor Hochul said. “The more people we vaccinate, the more families and friends we’re able to keep safe from this terrible virus. Appointments are available, sites are located across the state and the vaccine is free, so don’t delay and get the vaccine as soon as you can.”

 

  • Test Results Reported – 141,619
  • Total Positive – 4,272
  • Percent Positive – 3.02%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.13%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,143 (+40)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 336
  • Patients in ICU – 422 (+6)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 209 (+5)
  • Total Discharges – 191,299 (+272)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 16
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,432
    • The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,423
    • This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 23,354,166
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 55,600
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 333,172
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 76.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 69.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 64.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 57.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 66.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.3%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, August 22, 2021 Monday, August 23, 2021 Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Capital Region 4.20% 4.19% 4.16%
Central New York 4.61% 4.44% 4.18%
Finger Lakes 3.91% 3.86% 3.97%
Long Island 4.01% 3.98% 3.92%
Mid-Hudson 3.49% 3.41% 3.51%
Mohawk Valley 3.71% 3.85% 3.99%
New York City 2.55% 2.52% 2.52%
North Country 4.25% 4.33% 4.40%
Southern Tier 3.23% 3.23% 3.23%
Western New York 3.61% 3.71% 3.68%
Statewide 3.16% 3.13% 3.13%

 

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

Borough in NYC Sunday, August 22, 2021 Monday, August 23, 2021 Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Bronx 2.91% 3.00% 3.06%
Kings 2.61% 2.61% 2.59%
New York 2.03% 1.98% 1.98%
Queens 2.60% 2.50% 2.51%
Richmond 3.16% 3.17% 3.09%

 

Yesterday, 4,272 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,231,227. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 26,382 63
Allegany 3,667 10
Broome 19,667 70
Cattaraugus 5,999 7
Cayuga 6,936 12
Chautauqua 9,421 15
Chemung 8,149 22
Chenango 3,809 15
Clinton 4,995 3
Columbia 4,298 18
Cortland 4,234 20
Delaware 2,616 4
Dutchess 31,541 89
Erie 93,536 130
Essex 1,751 6
Franklin 2,791 13
Fulton 4,713 9
Genesee 5,623 21
Greene 3,618 9
Hamilton 354 0
Herkimer 5,507 12
Jefferson 6,524 14
Lewis 2,938 6
Livingston 4,729 17
Madison 4,831 15
Monroe 73,118 169
Montgomery 4,569 15
Nassau 195,992 297
Niagara 20,817 18
NYC 1,006,242 1,879
Oneida 23,672 45
Onondaga 41,600 68
Ontario 7,810 21
Orange 51,450 103
Orleans 3,272 8
Oswego 8,232 43
Otsego 3,738 7
Putnam 11,203 18
Rensselaer 12,143 22
Rockland 48,895 87
Saratoga 16,885 41
Schenectady 14,198 29
Schoharie 1,842 4
Schuyler 1,130 2
Seneca 2,134 7
St. Lawrence 7,255 42
Steuben 7,260 12
Suffolk 213,541 420
Sullivan 7,192 17
Tioga 4,034 10
Tompkins 4,830 23
Ulster 15,022 42
Warren 4,095 8
Washington 3,388 6
Wayne 6,207 25
Westchester 135,922 176
Wyoming 3,681 5
Yates 1,229 3

 

Yesterday, 16 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,432. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

County New Deaths
Albany 1
Bronx 1
Jefferson 1
Kings 3
Monroe 1
Nassau 2
Queens 2
Rockland 1
Saratoga 1
Suffolk 2
Ulster 1

 

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

 

Yesterday, 33,653 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 24,011 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 

  People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series
Region Cumulative
Total		 Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative
Total		 Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 716,133 1,486 659,852 1,071
Central New York 560,946 932 522,652 789
Finger Lakes 724,583 1,361 678,360 1,191
Long Island 1,717,425 5,802 1,530,323 4,057
Mid-Hudson 1,358,837 3,835 1,209,032 2,527
Mohawk Valley 279,191 461 258,654 468
New York City 6,040,692 17,090 5,370,609 11,853
North Country 258,943 423 235,654 281
Southern Tier 371,445 740 344,606 505
Western New York 788,197 1,523 727,996 1,269
Statewide 12,816,392 33,653 11,537,738 24,011

 

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

 

