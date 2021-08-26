Governor Hochul Updates News Yorkers on State’s Progress Combating Covid-19

Reported by the Governor on August 25, 2021: 55,600 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours

16 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide

“COVID-19 is still a threat to hardworking New Yorkers, and although we’re fighting every day to keep them safe, we need everyone who’s able to get vaccinated right away,” Governor Hochul said. “The more people we vaccinate, the more families and friends we’re able to keep safe from this terrible virus. Appointments are available, sites are located across the state and the vaccine is free, so don’t delay and get the vaccine as soon as you can.”

Test Results Reported – 141,619

– 141,619 Total Positive – 4,272

– 4,272 Percent Positive – 3.02%

– 3.02% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.13%

– 3.13% Patient Hospitalization – 2,143 (+40)

– 2,143 (+40) Patients Newly Admitted – 336

– 336 Patients in ICU – 422 (+6)

– 422 (+6) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 209 (+5)

– 209 (+5) Total Discharges – 191,299 (+272)

– 191,299 (+272) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 16

– 16 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,432

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.



Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,423

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 23,354,166

– 23,354,166 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 55,600

– 55,600 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 333,172

– 333,172 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 76.0%

– 76.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 69.1%

– 69.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.8%

– 78.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.8%

– 70.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 64.0%

– 64.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 57.8%

– 57.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 66.4%

– 66.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.3%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, August 22, 2021 Monday, August 23, 2021 Tuesday, August 24, 2021 Capital Region 4.20% 4.19% 4.16% Central New York 4.61% 4.44% 4.18% Finger Lakes 3.91% 3.86% 3.97% Long Island 4.01% 3.98% 3.92% Mid-Hudson 3.49% 3.41% 3.51% Mohawk Valley 3.71% 3.85% 3.99% New York City 2.55% 2.52% 2.52% North Country 4.25% 4.33% 4.40% Southern Tier 3.23% 3.23% 3.23% Western New York 3.61% 3.71% 3.68% Statewide 3.16% 3.13% 3.13%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Sunday, August 22, 2021 Monday, August 23, 2021 Tuesday, August 24, 2021 Bronx 2.91% 3.00% 3.06% Kings 2.61% 2.61% 2.59% New York 2.03% 1.98% 1.98% Queens 2.60% 2.50% 2.51% Richmond 3.16% 3.17% 3.09%

Yesterday, 4,272 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,231,227. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 26,382 63 Allegany 3,667 10 Broome 19,667 70 Cattaraugus 5,999 7 Cayuga 6,936 12 Chautauqua 9,421 15 Chemung 8,149 22 Chenango 3,809 15 Clinton 4,995 3 Columbia 4,298 18 Cortland 4,234 20 Delaware 2,616 4 Dutchess 31,541 89 Erie 93,536 130 Essex 1,751 6 Franklin 2,791 13 Fulton 4,713 9 Genesee 5,623 21 Greene 3,618 9 Hamilton 354 0 Herkimer 5,507 12 Jefferson 6,524 14 Lewis 2,938 6 Livingston 4,729 17 Madison 4,831 15 Monroe 73,118 169 Montgomery 4,569 15 Nassau 195,992 297 Niagara 20,817 18 NYC 1,006,242 1,879 Oneida 23,672 45 Onondaga 41,600 68 Ontario 7,810 21 Orange 51,450 103 Orleans 3,272 8 Oswego 8,232 43 Otsego 3,738 7 Putnam 11,203 18 Rensselaer 12,143 22 Rockland 48,895 87 Saratoga 16,885 41 Schenectady 14,198 29 Schoharie 1,842 4 Schuyler 1,130 2 Seneca 2,134 7 St. Lawrence 7,255 42 Steuben 7,260 12 Suffolk 213,541 420 Sullivan 7,192 17 Tioga 4,034 10 Tompkins 4,830 23 Ulster 15,022 42 Warren 4,095 8 Washington 3,388 6 Wayne 6,207 25 Westchester 135,922 176 Wyoming 3,681 5 Yates 1,229 3

Yesterday, 16 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,432. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 1 Jefferson 1 Kings 3 Monroe 1 Nassau 2 Queens 2 Rockland 1 Saratoga 1 Suffolk 2 Ulster 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 33,653 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 24,011 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 716,133 1,486 659,852 1,071 Central New York 560,946 932 522,652 789 Finger Lakes 724,583 1,361 678,360 1,191 Long Island 1,717,425 5,802 1,530,323 4,057 Mid-Hudson 1,358,837 3,835 1,209,032 2,527 Mohawk Valley 279,191 461 258,654 468 New York City 6,040,692 17,090 5,370,609 11,853 North Country 258,943 423 235,654 281 Southern Tier 371,445 740 344,606 505 Western New York 788,197 1,523 727,996 1,269 Statewide 12,816,392 33,653 11,537,738 24,011

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.