Governor Hochul Announces $23.7 Million in Grant Awards to End the Gun Violence Epidemic

Funding Supports Gun Violence Prevention Efforts Including Job Training and Placement, Community Activities, and Expansion of Gun Violence Intervention Programs

Governor Hochul: “Everybody deserves to live on a street that’s safe. It breaks my heart as a mom and as a human being to know that Black children are ten times more likely to lose their lives to gun violence than a white child. How does that happen? Every child matters. Every life has dignity, and every life should continue on. It’s not the fault of these families or these individuals. We need to give them hope, get them out of these desperate situations and give them an alternative.”

At the GodSquad 11th Anniversary Evening Celebration tonight, Governor Kathy Hochul announced funding for several gun violence prevention efforts, which include job training, community activities, and intervener staffing in communities seeing the highest concentration of gun violence.