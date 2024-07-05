Global Grains: Celebrating Bread from Africa to the Americas Event to Take Place on July 13 at Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow

Cooking demonstrations, food trucks, hands-on activities to highlight the experience

Sleepy Hollow, NY – Bread enthusiasts and culinary adventurers are in for a treat at Global Grains: Celebrating Bread from Africa to the Americas on Saturday, July 13, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow.

The celebration will showcase the rich and diverse bread-making traditions from around the globe, offering visitors the opportunity to meet local bakers, watch cooking demonstrations, indulge in delicious samples, and engage in hands-on craft activities.

Bread-making demonstrations will feature a variety of cuisines and techniques. René León, chef and owner of Leon’s Latin Café in Thornwood, will showcase empanadas and quinoa crisps. Pam Nyambi will demonstrate the preparation of akkara fritters. Buffalo Jump NYC will showcase Indigenous frybread, while Hudson Oven of Croton-on-Hudson will re-create ship’s biscuits from the 18th century. Voila Afrique will offer samples of eba, introducing visitors to this African staple’s flavors.

Representatives from Tarrytown’s Warner Library will be on site to lead engaging bilingual English and Spanish story time sessions. Visitors will be able to get creative with hands-on activities such as salt dough and paste paper. Tours of the manor house and grist mill will be available throughout the day.

Food and beverage options include beer from Montclair Brewery and sandwiches from Kinwich.

Admission to Global Grains is $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and young adults 18-25. Children 17 and under and Historic Hudson Valley members attend free. Tickets are available for purchase online at hudsonvalley.org.

About Philipsburg Manor

In 1750, Philipsburg Manor was home to 23 enslaved individuals known to have lived and labored there. It is the country’s first living history museum that focuses on the history of northern slavery.

Philipsburg Manor is at 381 North Broadway (Route 9) in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., two miles north of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Information: 914-366-6900, www.hudsonvalley.org.



About Historic Hudson Valley

Historic Hudson Valley, Westchester County’s largest cultural organization, educates and entertains more than 325,000 visitors a year through school programs, tours of five National Historic Landmarks, and large-scale popular entertainment events like The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze and Spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country. From its lower Hudson Valley base of operations, the organization focuses on delivering quality educational and entertaining experiences, striking a balance between tradition and vision, from preserving the past, to contextualizing it for 21st-century audiences. For information: www.hudsonvalley.org